STATE COLLEGE — Dominic DeLuca was one of the last players to leave the field. Saturday was a long time coming.

After 20 months of waiting, the former Wyoming Area star made sure to mark the occasion by heading to the stands for some hugs and photos with family.

For the first time since leading the Warriors to a PIAA championship on Dec. 7, 2019, DeLuca was back playing football.

The former state MVP for the Warriors appeared on special teams for Penn State beginning in the second quarter on Saturday as a member of the punt return team against Ball State.

DeLuca also made a cameo on the kickoff unit later in the game — though Jordan Stout put every kickoff on the day through the end zone for a touchback.

It’s been a journey for DeLuca ever since that most memorable afternoon in Hershey. DeLuca tore his ACL during the game — an 80% tear, he said later — but finished out the game to rally his team to a 21-14 win over Central Valley.

He chose to accept a walk-on offer from Penn State, announcing his decision in March 2020 and continued his rehab during the pandemic before enrolling this past January.

Originally working with the safeties during the offseason, DeLuca was moved to linebacker shortly after arriving to help with depth at the position.

A quarterback and safety at Wyoming Area, DeLuca checks in on Penn State’s roster at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds. Per NCAA rules, he can appear in four games without using a year of eligibility.

‘GameDay’ returns

ESPN can’t seem to resist coming to town for the White Out.

The network announced Saturday night that it will be bringing its famous traveling “College GameDay” preview show to Penn State next weekend for the nationally ranked showdown between the Nittany Lions and Auburn.

Both teams are 2-0 heading into the their first ever regular season meeting. The Lions and Tigers have split a pair of bowl game showdowns.

This will mark the fifth straight year ESPN will bring ‘GameDay’ to Happy Valley, the only school to host the show every year since 2017.

‘GameDay’ starts at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. Recent visits have seen the show set up its stage on the lawn at Old Main.

Kickoff for Penn State and Auburn is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.