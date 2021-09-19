🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — Sean Clifford didn’t care if anyone followed him or not. He was going to take a victory lap.

Penn State’s quarterback, beaten down last much of last year like the rest of the Nittany Lions, has some mojo back.

When the Blue Band finished playing the alma mater after Saturday night’s 28-20 win over Auburn, Clifford dashed back to the home sideline and slapped hands with the folks who had stuck around in the front row at Beaver Stadium.

Clifford gave a little wave as he approached the corner of the stadium where some Tigers fans in orange lingered, then resumed his run around the back of the far end zone.

The senior from Cincinnati has earned some joy through three weeks in new coordinator Mike Yurcich’s offense.

He missed only four passes on the night, finishing 28-for-32 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Though he threw his first interception of the season — a bomb with time winding down before halftime that functioned as a punt — he showed his command of a scheme that requires him to speed things up much more than in the past.

“I’m really happy for Sean,” Lions coach James Franklin said moments after the final whistle. “He’s taken a lot of criticism. I’m really happy for him. He battles his ass off. He’s tough as hell. And he played great tonight.”

On cue, Clifford appeared behind Franklin, practically jumping on the coach who has stuck by him for a celebratory hug.

Afterward, both Clifford and star wideout Jahan Dotson credited the improvement work done by Yurcich to bring a healthy dose of hurry-up to the scheme.

“It’s tempo,” Dotson said. “That’s been the biggest thing. The way we use tempo, it throws teams off-balance. It’s a great weapon for us.

“Coach Yurcich, I said at the beginning of the season, he’s a mastermind. I truly believe that.”

Dotson scored a touchdown for the fifth straight game, dating back to a punt return against Michigan State last December. And Franklin used Saturday’s score as an example of Clifford’s improvement from a year ago.

On first-and-goal from the 4, Clifford initially couldn’t find anyone open against a stingy, physical Tigers defense. But he hung in the pocket, moved around to evade the rush and, most importantly, kept his eyes downfield to spy Dotson breaking open in the back corner for the score.

Last fall, Franklin said, that play might have had a different outcome.

“In years past, he may have stepped up to scramble when he didn’t need to,” Franklin said. “When he did scramble, his eyes went to the sideline. How many times do you see quarterbacks scramble and they look back to the middle of the field? Every once in a while, you can get a big play there, but more times than not, it’s going to come back to hurt you. So, I thought that was positive.”

Just as notable, Clifford was not sacked on the night. Though running against Auburn proved a challenge, the Lions’ line kept Clifford clean for much of the night.

“They came in clutch. I have so much trust in these guys,” Clifford said. “There was one point in the first quarter where I literally had nine seconds. I was almost waiting for a guy to hit me. It’s incredible. I really got to sit down and go through the progressions.”

About that missing down

It was bad enough that Saturday night’s SEC officiating crew botched the downs during a Penn State drive in the second quarter, incorrectly ruling that a third-and-11 for the Lions was actually a fourth-and-11.

When Franklin and the Lions protested, the crew checked with the replay booth to settle the dispute. And the replay booth had it wrong, too.

“I talked to all of (the officials),” Franklin said. “They all agreed on the call and so did the replay. They all agreed. And I kept bringing them over and saying it’s not accurate. I don’t know what else I can tell you, but they all concurred with the officials. They got on the headset, they talked to each other, they all agreed. They ran it by replay, they agreed as well. I don’t know what else I can do or what else I can say.”

Penn State punted, a aequence the Lions are fortunate didn’t end up costing them a tight game.

For its part, the SEC admitted the mistake later in the night when Penn State reached out for comment. Complicating matters was that Penn State was flagged for intentional grounding — another call the Lions disputed as Clifford was not under pressure and his receiver appeared to cut off his route when Clifford threw deep — which resulted in a loss of down.

“At 11:45 in the 2nd quarter, Penn State throws an incomplete pass that was judged to be Intentional Grounding,” the SEC said in a statement. “The crew’s enforcement of the penalty erroneously set the down to 3rd; the correct down should have been 2nd. The replay booth was consulted to confirm the down prior to the punt. The replay booth had the down as 4th down as well.

“The error was discovered during the media timeout that followed the punt and by rule it could not be corrected at that time.”

It was another packed house for recruits for the White Out, and one of them wasn’t leaving the stadium without jumping aboard.

Pittsburgh-area defensive back Lamont Payne, a junior from Chartiers Valley High School, committed to Franklin on the field before the game and announced his decision on social media at halftime.

Payne, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect, becomes the Lions’ second pledge of the 2023 class, joining Virginia’s Alex Birchmeier.