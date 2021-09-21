🔊 Listen to this

James Franklin practically spiked his headset at the final whistle. A long week and a long, humid night at Beaver Stadium led to a quick burst of emotion for the Penn State coach after Saturday’s win over Auburn.

Franklin punctuated it all with a word that had ABC play-by-play man Chris Fowler laughing, telling viewers, “don’t lip read!”

“I was fiery for a number of reasons last week because I felt like we were fighting more than Auburn,” Franklin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “I’m not going to get into the details of that, but I felt like we were fighting a lot, and I was happy to see our guys battle through it mentally, physically, emotionally — the whole deal.

“Our staff, our players, we didn’t allow anything to become a distraction.”

Officiating from Saturday night was clearly still on his mind. But his use of the word “distraction” suggests that he also wasn’t happy about the reports throughout the week that named him as a top candidate for the now-open USC job.

Franklin’s only comment on the matter came last Tuesday when he said he would handle the reports internally, sitting down to discuss them with his leadership council of players.

While Franklin isn’t eager to address the topic of the Trojans, he still had some points to make this week about Saturday night’s officiating. When he didn’t get a question about it during the session, he brought it up himself at the end, listing off a series of issues.

He presented them, he said, “not from a critical standpoint. … I just want to make sure that our staff is interpreting these things the right way. It’s one thing that I have a feeling during the game about how a certain play plays out. It’s another to go back and watch the tape and make sure that we understand the rules correctly and that we’re teaching the rules correctly with our team.”

The SEC crew had a tough night by anyone’s estimation. It’s customary for the visiting team’s conference to staff games between Power 5 teams in the regular season — Big Ten refs will almost certainly call Penn State’s trip to Auburn next season.

Franklin didn’t even bring up the most egregious error in which every on-field official and the replay booth all believed a third-and-11 was fourth-and-11, forcing Penn State to punt. The SEC released statement admitting the mistake after the game.

• The entire missing third down fiasco was sparked by a loss-of-down penalty on Penn State for intentional grounding. But it was a questionable flag to begin with, as quarterback Sean Clifford was under no pressure, and his deep ball wasn’t in the area of any receiver because of a miscommunication.

“From the way I understand reading the rule book, talking to other people that study the game and interpret the game, you have to be under duress to get intentional grounding from the pocket,” Franklin said. “So, studied that one pretty closely and that was an interesting call.

“…And just so you guys know, that was an option route, so Sean wasn’t throwing it away. We had a choice to go deep or short and he thought the receiver was going to go deep. So I would have agreed with that call if we were in a situation where he was under duress.”

• Penn State wasn’t happy about the spots on a pair of failed fourth-and-1 runs, moreso on a fake punt in the third quarter that saw defensive tackle PJ Mustipher take a direct snap and get stood up short of the sticks before a crush of teammates helped push him forward for an apparent first down.

But Franklin wasn’t taking umbrage with the spot on Tuesday — after all, if the officials deemed Mustipher’s forward progress was stopped before that surge, then there’s not much that can be done.

No, Franklin pointed out that the Tigers, likely concerned about a fake. had a defender illegally lined up over center, a rule that is supposed to help protect the snapper.

“Looking at that play and studying that play and interpreting that play, I don’t I don’t think you can cover the center on those plays,” Franklin said. “So obviously without somebody over the center, I think we would have been in a much more positive situation there.”

• On the other side of the ball, the Lions were looking for an intentional grounding call on Auburn’s Bo Nix in the third quarter in which Nix heaved a ball into the Penn State sideline to avoid a sack. The officials ruled that Nix was outside of the tackle box and did not throw a flag.

“There was another intentional grounding (not) called that they said left the pocket,” Franklin said. “Again, interpreting the rules and trying to learn from what happens in games and educate my staff and educate myself — again, not being critical, just making sure that we understand these situations.

“I think the ball was snapped from just inside the hash and the quarterback threw the ball from the hash. So I would not interpret that is outside of the pocket.”

• Franklin also disputed a fourth-quarter late hit call on linebacker Brandon Smith, who was chasing after Nix on a scramble.

Smith got his hands on Nix’s back while out of bounds at the end of the play, drawing the 15-yard flag. During the live broadcast, ABC analyst Kirk Herbstreit compared it to a soccer player diving to try and draw a foul.

Regardless of intent, it’s a play that almost always results in a flag, especially when a quarterback is involved.

“I thought Brandon was trying to pull up and hold the player up,” Franklin said. “That one I guess could go either way. but I think if you’re trying to pull up on the sideline after running full speed, that’s challenging.”

No doubt Auburn and coach Bryan Harsin had similar gripes about the crew, especially a controversial fourth-quarter targeting call against top linebacker Zakoby McClain, who was ejected after replay review. The sequence gave the Lions a fresh set of downs on the goal line as they ultimately scored to push their lead from one point to eight.

The Tigers looked to try and draw a flag on the critical fourth-and-goal play late in the fourth, attempting to throw a head-scratching fade against star safety Jaquan Brisker. Auburn receiver Kobe Hudson looked to have made initial contact with Brisker as both tumbled to the ground and no flag was thrown.

On the ensuing drive, Clifford threw up a bomb for Jahan Dotson from the back of his own end zone. The Tigers defender in one-on-one coverage never got his head around to play the ball and multiple officials flagged him for interference, allowing Penn State to run more clock and dig out of a deep hole in field position.