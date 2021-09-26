🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — The ball came rocketing at him, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith couldn’t haul it in.

Not a great start for the second-year wide receiver, who got both hands on Sean Clifford’s first-quarter pass, only to have it bounce off for an incompletion.

The key, he said, was what happened later. Lambert-Smith rebounded on Penn State’s opening drive of the second half Saturday in a major way.

With Clifford forced to scramble and improvise after Villanova took away a designed screen pass, Lambert-Smith parked himself on the sideline for a catch, then turned on the jets, split defenders toward the middle of the field and raced for 83 yards and his first career touchdown.

“That drop I had, last year I probably would’ve moped about it the rest of the game,” Lambert-Smith said. “I’ve learned how to adapt that mindset, and it’s paying off for me.”

All three of Penn State’s starting wideouts came through against the Wildcats, flashing their speed and athleticism against an outgunned FCS squad.

Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and Lambert-Smith combined for 14 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns.

For Dotson, it was his sixth straight game with a score, dating back to a punt return touchdown last season. He had a team-high seven catches Saturday.

Washington had a career-best 148 yards and two touchdowns, just missing a third score when he stepped out of bounds on a 67-yard play.

It was the first time this season a wideout other than Dotson found the end zone, and it’s a trend that will need to continue if the Lions are to stay unbeaten.

“I think it becomes even more difficult to stop for people when they’re focused on Jahan, and then all the sudden Parker has a huge game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Then if we can get KeAndre going, now it’s like what do you do if you put an emphasis on stopping Jahan Dotson, and then the other two guys go for over 100 yards on you?”

“We push each other every day,” Lambert-Smith said. “We’re all dynamic, we all can make plays, and y’all saw that today.”

AP puts Lions atop Big Ten

Penn State’s win over the Wildcats may have had some warts, but it was still enough to move the Lions up two more spots in Sunday’s latest AP poll.

The Lions are now the top-ranked team in the Big Ten at No. 4 after moving ahead of Oklahoma and Iowa, both of whom narrowly pulled out victories on Saturday.

It’s Penn State’s highest ranking since debuting at No. 4 in the initial round of College Football Playoff committee voting in 2019.

The tricky part now is hanging on to that perch. The Lions lost to Minnesota the Saturday after climbing to No. 4 last time.

Penn State’s remaining opponents are a combined 25-8 (.757) on the season. Take out Illinois, and the other seven are 24-4 (.857).

Four of those upcoming foes appear in this week’s poll. The Lions face three of them on the road — No. 6 Iowa on Oct. 9, No. 11 Ohio State on Oct. 30 and No. 17 Michigan State on Nov. 27. They host No. 14 Michigan on Nov. 13.

In the the coaches poll, Penn State also made a jump of two spots up to No. 6, just one place behind Iowa.

Infirmary report

• All things considered, the best news on Saturday may have been that Tyler Will was able to head home.

In one of the scarier sights at Beaver Stadium in recent years, the Villanova tight end appeared to be knocked out on a collision on the opening kickoff of the second half.

Will was motionless on the field, and within moments, he was surrounded by athletic trainers. Both teams walked off their sidelines and kneeled in unison as a cart was immediately summoned.

Villanova reported that Will was alert and had full movement as he left the stadium. He was diagnosed with a concussion and went to the hospital for observation before being released to return home with his parents.

One nice touch came from the Beaver Stadium operations crew, which got the update that Will had full movement to PA announcer Dean DeVore, who passed it along to the crowd.

It’s rare that an update on any player’s health is given to fans in attendance, and this one was well appreciated. The news was greeted with one of the loudest cheers of the afternoon.

The frightening sequence came just a week after Penn State hosted Adam Taliaferro as an honorary captain. This month marked the 20th anniversary of Taliaferro’s famous walk out of the tunnel before the 2001 season opener following a serious spinal cord injury that initially left him paralyzed.

Multiple Penn State players sent their good wishes out to Will after the game on social media.

“Prayers to the Villanova player,” safety Jaquan Brisker wrote. “I hope and pray he can fully recover.”

• Two of the three players held off the field in the opening two weeks have returned, as running back John Lovett and defensive back Keaton Ellis have both played in each of the last two games.

Still waiting to make his 2021 debut is defensive lineman Hakeem Beamon, who was again with the team but not in pads on Saturday. Franklin and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. have both declined to discuss why Beamon, who was expected to push for a prominent role in the rotation up front, hasn’t suited up yet.

It was a similar mystery for Lovett, who was stated to have missed the first two weeks for “disciplinary reasons,” according to ABC play-by-play man Chris Fowler during the broadcast of the Auburn game.

Franklin didn’t outright deny the claim this past week but was surprised to learn a few days later that the statement had been made on TV, saying, “I’m not sure how to even address that, because I don’t know where that’s coming from.”

For his part, Lovett wasn’t discussing the matter either after Saturday’s win.

“Nah, just talk about football,” Lovett said. “Coach Franklin will talk about that.”

Franklin has not elaborated on the situation and doesn’t seem likely to reverse course at this point.

Asked how tough it was to not play the first two weeks in this, his final season of eligibility after transferring from Baylor, Lovett paused for a few seconds before responding, “My brothers went out there and did what they had to do.”

Up next

The Lions will be under the lights at Beaver Stadium for the second time in three weeks when Indiana comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on ABC. Penn State opened Sunday as an 11-point favorite.

Franklin was critical of his team’s mindset leading up to the Villanova game. One imagines that won’t be an issue against the Hoosiers, who handed the Lions a heartbreaking overtime loss in last season’s opener, one that sent them spiraling to the worst start in school history.

Indiana is 2-2 after a brutal opening schedule that included losses to a pair of top-10 teams in Iowa and Cincinnati. The Hoosiers also found themselves in tough fight on Saturday against Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers refused to go away before Indiana finally closed out a 33-31 win.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the overtime hero a year ago, has thrown six interceptions so far, most in the Big Ten.

Penn State also got a kickoff time for its showdown at Iowa in two weeks. The Lions and Hawkeyes will play at 4 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 9. FOX will carry the broadcast.