For Sean Clifford, it’s a start. Even if it means missing one on Saturday.

Penn State’s quarterback was on the field and participating in drills on Wednesday during the portion of practice open to reporters in State College. It doesn’t mean that Clifford is ready to return to face Illinois on Saturday, but it’s a positive sign for the Nittany Lions, who certainly would like to have him available for the following week against Ohio State.

“Fluid is a good word to describe kind of where we’re at right now,” Lions coach James Franklin said after practice.

Clifford suffered an undisclosed injury late in the first half two weeks ago at Iowa. He was hit hard on a delayed blitz by 6-foot-5 linebacker Jack Campbell, went to the locker room and missed the rest of the game. Penn State led 17-3 at the time but ultimately lost 23-20 after Clifford was replaced by Ta’Quan Roberson.

Franklin said that Clifford, Roberson and Christian Veilleux all splits reps with the first team offense. He didn’t rule out the possibility of Clifford playing against the Fighting Illini.

“I don’t know at this stage, but we’ll see where he’s at by Saturday,” Franklin said. “Hopefully, obviously, we’ll have an idea before that. But it was good to see him be able to get some reps today in practice, and all three of them were able to.”

Franklin added that Clifford was able to resume throwing before Wednesday’s practice.

The trick for the Lions is balancing practice time for the three scholarship quarterbacks, especially if Clifford ends up sitting out this weekend. Roberson would likely be the starter in that situation, but Veilleux has managed to close the gap since the depth chart was initially set back in training camp.

On Tuesday, Franklin referred to first-team practice reps as “gold,” given the limited time teams have to drill during the week.

“We obviously want to be able to invest our time where we think we’re going to get the greatest return,” Franklin said. “And that’s hard to say. I mean, literally by the day. A lot of times we’ll get a report (from the head athletic trainer) … at 7 a.m. and it may be different by 2 o’clock.

“We want to try to make sure, like we always do, that the guys that are going to play the most reps in the game, the starters, are getting the majority of the reps and that’s hard to say right now.”