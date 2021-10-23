🔊 Listen to this

The binoculars will be on No. 14 from the moment the players come out for the first warm-ups this morning.

Penn State wasn’t about to make any announcements about Sean Clifford’s availability prior to today’s game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium. But it shouldn’t take long to figure out who will start at quarterback for the Nittany Lions as kickoff draws closer.

Whether or not Clifford — who was knocked out of Penn State’s last game with an undisclosed injury — is able to return today, the Lions had to prepare the last two weeks as though he’d still be on the sideline.

And depending on if it’s Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson or even true freshman Christian Veilleux who takes the field, Penn State’s offense will have to operate much differently.

“Yeah, it changes,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “With Sean there’s a lot of things we can do. I wouldn’t necessarily say that our offense will change stylistically. But you want to say, ‘OK, Ta’Quan, what what do you feel really good about? What are the 15 normal downs plays, what are the five third-down plays? What are the five red zone plays that you feel best about?’ And rep those as much as you possibly can.

“And then same thing with Christian Veilleux. But we’ll see. We’ll see how that goes. But I think that will be a conversation that we’ll need to have.”

One of the biggest changes when Clifford went down late in the first half against Iowa two weeks ago was that the Lions lost their ability to keep the defense off balance with tempo.

Penn State managed to score 17 points in its first five drives against one of the country’s best defenses — the other two drives ended with interceptions — in large part because Clifford would get the team up to the line quickly after a successful play and run another, consistently picking up free yards with tosses to the perimeter.

That was much tougher to do with Roberson in the game, particularly as the offensive line didn’t seem to be used to his cadence, resulting in a stunning number of false start penalties.

One imagines that wouldn’t be nearly as big of an issue in front of a home crowd. But there remains a chance it will be a moot point if Clifford can make a quick return.

Given how little time teams have to actually practice during the school year, the Lions likely wouldn’t have Clifford taking snaps in practice as any kind of a smokescreen. The fact that he’s been getting work in means there’s a legitimate chance for him to play.

“There’s only so many reps and you want to invest your time getting the guy that the majority of the reps are probably going to go to in the game,” Franklin said. “Obviously when that doesn’t happen, then that creates some challenges.”

THREE AND OUT

Rushing rotation

While much of the focus this week has understandably been on the quarterbacks, Penn State also could be shorthanded at running back.

Both John Lovett and Devyn Ford left the Iowa game with undisclosed injuries and didn’t return. That could force the Lions into a heavier workload for bruisers Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee.

“I don’t want to get back into that whole discussion, but we had a bunch of injuries in the Iowa game, a bunch of guys that got knocked out and did not come back,” Franklin said. “That’s a physical football team. It was a physical game. So yeah, from that perspective, we were fortunate to have the bye to get to get a lot of those guys healthy and back.”

Cain, who missed nearly all of last season with an injury, has been playing through another one since the Auburn game in Week 3. He has still been the back Penn State trusts the most, especially around the goal line.

Lee has had some of the most impressive runs of the season but he also has put the ball on the ground, unlike his teammates.

“It’s really kind of how it’s been all year long,” Franklin said. “Until somebody takes ownership of that job, we’ll rotate all those guys … all those guys that are available.”

Moving on from Mustipher

Out of all of the bruises from the Iowa game, the one that will hurt the most is the loss of captain PJ Mustipher for the season with a lower body injury.

The senior defensive tackle has been forced to use a scooter to get around these past two weeks, but his presence has still been felt around meetings and practices as a vocal leader.

“It’s been great having PJ out there,” defensive end and fellow senior Jesse Luketa said. “He has such a strong presence as far as his leadership and everything. Just his presence, being on the sideline … it’s a joy to have.”

Replacing him on the field will be a tougher task.

Dvon Ellies could be in line to get his first career start today next to Derrick Tangelo on the interior. Coziah Izzard made his way up the depth chart quickly in this, his second year on campus, and also figures to see more snaps.

Beyond that, it remains to be seen how the Lions’ rotation changes without Mustipher.

First-year blues

Today marks a return to Happy Valley for Bret Bielema, who is back in Big Ten country for his first season leading the Illini.

Bielema was 2-3 against the Lions as Barry Alvarez’s successor at Wisconsin, and his final regular season game with the Badgers was an overtime loss at Beaver Stadium that capped off the year for Bill O’Brien’s inspirational 2012 squad.

It’s been a rough road for Illinois since knocking off Nebraska in Bielema’s debut in August, losing five of the last six games.

Illinois also has some pregame mystery at quarterback as starter Brandon Peters has been battling injuries once again this season. Peters was cleared to practice earlier this week but, like with Penn State, the starter will be a game-time decision between Peters and Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski.

Bielema, though, may have bigger issues to deal with in his locker room.

The veteran coach raised eyebrows this week when he offered a blunt assessment of the roster he inherited from former coach Lovie Smith, speaking specifically about the lack of depth on his offensive line

“As this roster continues to transition, I’ve got to make tough decisions,” Bielema said Monday. “The players have to make decisions. The roster is going to have to change to get to where we want to be to win a championship. I recognized that probably midway through the spring last year, through the summer. Certain positions haven’t probably played out the way they envisioned them to, in particular the offensive line.

“I don’t believe we have a player in the two-deep that they’ve recruited here over the last three years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department, and that’s a major concern.”

Bielema argued that he was taken out of context when that last quote about the two-deep blew up, forcing him to address it directly with his players.

“Unfortunately, when you’re a 2-5 football team, sometimes those things get amplified,” Bielema said Thursday. “We’ll advance from this moment forward and take it as a learning moment for everybody involved.”