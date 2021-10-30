🔊 Listen to this

Jahan Dotson believed he should have caught the ball in the first overtime. Jaquan Brisker felt the same about a pass just a few minutes later on defense.

In the aftermath of Penn State’s hard-to-believe loss to Illinois, the Nittany Lions’ top talents took responsibility for not making the plays that could have ended the game eight overtimes earlier. And they’re working to get the team back on track heading into tonight’s game at Ohio State.

Dotson, who made a terrific catch of a floating pass in between three defenders to set up Penn State’s lone touchdown last Saturday, couldn’t haul in a tough one at the start of overtime near the edge of the end zone.

“Plays like that haunt me,” Dotson said after a few days to reflect on it. “I’m really good with moving on to the next play, making the most of the next opportunity. But plays like that, when you don’t get a second chance at it, plays like that kind of really stick with me, make me want to go even harder.”

Penn State kicked a field goal on that possession to go up 13-10. On Illinois’ ensuing drive, the Illini called a trick play with wideout Casey Washington trying to throw across the field to Isaiah Williams. Brisker, the Lions’ star safety, read the play and was in position for a game-ending interception. But he couldn’t hold onto it.

Illinois was able to survive to kick a tying field goal, hanging around before finally winning in the ninth overtime.

After the game, Brisker said the moment would stick with him, “Probably until the next time we play, the next time I step on a football field again.

“That’s probably a play I should have made.”

They’re the types of plays No. 20 Penn State will have to make to have any shot at knocking off the No. 5 Buckeyes at the Horseshoe — a place they haven’t won since 2011, when both teams were being led by interim coaches.

Both Dotson and Brisker could have left for the NFL draft in the offseason following Penn State’s disappointing 4-5 campaign during the pandemic.

Both said they felt they had unfinished business with the Lions, which now means preventing the team from falling into another spiral with top-10 squads Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State still left to play.

“We have a lot of leaders in our locker room and a lot of guys who have been there before,” said Dotson, who caught three touchdowns last season against the Buckeyes. “We have a lot of guys who were on those teams that know what that feels like.

“We know that something wasn’t going right the previous week, so we have to go even harder in the film room, on the practice field. And that’s what we’re going to do, because that’s the kind of guys we have in the locker room.”

Another one of Penn State’s most productive players this season, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, is a newcomer to the program, having transferred from Temple last winter.

He said this week he has been pleased with the team’s response so far this week.

“We have a lot of football ahead of us,” Ebiketie said. “Last week didn’t go our way, but we’re not going to put our heads down. We’re just going to keep fighting because we know what we’re capable of in that locker room.”

THREE AND OUT

Back home for Clifford

It’s the second game back in his native Ohio for Sean Clifford, who grew up and played high school ball in Cincinnati. Unfortunately for the Penn State quarterback, it’s also the second time he’s entering a game at Ohio State while dealing with an injury.

An already banged-up Clifford was ultimately unable to finish the 2019 game in Columbus after taking a hard hit. At the time, Lions coach James Franklin said Clifford could have kept playing, but he chose to replace him with backup Will Levis because Clifford wasn’t going to be mobile enough to run the full offense.

Two years later, Levis has left to finish his career at Kentucky. And though the Lions were in the same situation last week — Clifford was able to play but not able to take off and run — they didn’t have a backup they trusted enough to take his place.

Franklin said he expects Clifford to have no such issues this weekend after acknowledging that his quarterback was limited with what he could do against Illinois.

Clifford echoed that sentiment..

“I think for sure you’ll see a difference. I feel a lot better,” Clifford said Wednesday. “Obviously I think that my game also adds being able to run. That’s what I pride myself on … being able to make those plays when the pocket’s breaking down and you need that extra few yards.

“I’m looking to have that back to 100% on Saturday and be able to extend plays when they need to be extended.”

Defense’s biggest test

Penn State goes from facing possibly the Big Ten’s most one-dimensional offense to its most dangerous.

Illinois teetered on catastrophe with every pass play that was called. Ohio State boasts perhaps the country’s best group of wide receivers.

Garrett Wilson may be the first wideout drafted next spring. Chris Olave could easily join him in the first round. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in just his second season, has already established himself as a major threat in the slot.

The Buckeyes’ receivers group is so deep, that Jameson Williams believed he had a better chance of getting playing time at — of all places — Alabama. He transferred there and is the Crimson Tide’s top target in 2021.

Former Southern Columbia star Julian Fleming — the No. 1 rated receiver recruit in the 2020 signing class — spurned Penn State to sign with Ohio State. Even he hasn’t been able to crack the Bucks’ regular rotation and has just two catches this season.

“It’s definitely going to be a great opportunity for us to prove ourselves and test ourselves,” Lions cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “I think they’re balanced as far as the run game, as far as the pass game. So it’s a huge opportunity.”

Stroud coming into his own

Ohio State’s opponents were hoping that the Buckeyes might struggle to replace their latest first-round draft pick at quarterback, Justin Fields.

No such luck.

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud battled through some early questions and a Week 2 loss to Oregon, but the Buckeyes have barely missed a beat on offense.

Ohio State heads into tonight’s game ranked No. 1 in the country in both scoring offense (49.3 points per game) and total offense (559.7 yards per game).

Stroud, a California native, has just three interceptions against an impressive 22 touchdowns and will top 2,000 yards for the season on Saturday.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Castro-Fields said. “He has a strong arm. He can make hashmark-to-hashmark throws.

“He has confidence in his receivers to throw the ball up and trust the 50-50 (throws). He’s a smart guy. He definitely doesn’t play like a freshman.”