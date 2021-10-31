🔊 Listen to this

Penn State seems to be just about the only Big Ten team that can give Ohio State some nervous moments.

It still hasn’t been enough to topple the Buckeyes.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day remains undefeated against the conference (20-0) after the Buckeyes turned back the Nittany Lions 33-24 on Saturday night at the Horseshoe.

Here are four thoughts after Penn State suffered its third straight loss.

• 1. He likely wasn’t at 100% like coach James Franklin had hoped, but Sean Clifford was in far better shape than a week ago against Illinois.

Forced to throw the ball a whopping 52 times, he finished with 361 yards and a touchdown to go with an interception and a fumble on a sack that was returned for an Ohio State touchdown in the second quarter.

Clifford, who hasn’t been the same since being knocked out of the Iowa game with an undisclosed injury, was able to run a little bit but not too much against the Buckeyes.

The biggest difference was an ability to move around in the pocket to create some more time to throw, which was necessary as the offensive line allowed four sacks, five more hurries and plenty of pressures.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for Clifford, who gets to return to Maryland, the site of one of his best career performances, next week.

Clifford said this week that he wanted to wait until the end of the schedule to sit down with the coaches and discuss his future, as the COVID-19 exemption provided from the 2020 season would allow him to come back for a sixth year in 2022.

But six years is a long time for anyone in the world of college football, and Clifford has certainly dealt with plenty of pitfalls so far.

Penn State’s quarterbacks room is not in great shape right now but has reinforcements set to arrive during December’s signing period in Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

Allar’s excellent senior season has rocketed him up to the No. 1 quarterback prospect for the 2022 cycle in at least one recruiting service’s ranking. But if Clifford is willing to stick around another year to give the freshmen a year to learn, that could be a better option.

• 2. In a matchup of the Big Ten’s top red zone offense and top red zone defense, it was the Lions defense that came out on top.

Ohio State entered the game ranked No. 1 in the entire country in points per game and yards per game, but the Buckeyes do a good bit of their damage without taking snaps inside the 20.

Even still, they were just shy of 80% for the season on scoring touchdowns in the red zone to rank among the nation’s best.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes took six trips to the red zone and came away with just one touchdown, which was the major reasons Penn State remained in the game until the final minutes.

On the other side, Penn State scored touchdowns on all three red zone trips. Which makes last week’s overtime abomination against Illinois even more baffling, as the Lions converted just one of seven two-point tries under the new rules.

• 3. Penn State’s run game has been non-existent for nearly the entire season, getting one solid performance in the win over Indiana with underwhelming results in most every other week.

While the Lions were able to convert a few key third-and-shorts on the ground — and Keyvone Lee scored on the goal line in the third quarter — Penn State essentially replaced its run game with a perimeter pass game.

At this point in the year, it’s the best the Lions can seemingly hope for. Which is a major concern for the program’s overhauled offense under coordinator Mike Yurcich moving forward.

It certainly didn’t help matters that the usually sure-handed Noah Cain fumbled the ball away on his first carry of the night, one play after Penn State’s defense had also come up with a turnover.

The final tally for Penn State’s running backs on the night: 21 carries for just 42 yards and Lee’s touchdown. Wideout Jahan Dotson scored on the ground after taking a direct snap.

It’s possible that next week’s game at Maryland is the last chance to get some footing in the run game, as the Terrapins entered this week just 75th in the country and 13th in the conference against the run.

4. Penn State hasn’t been able to replace Micah Parsons these last two seasons, but the Lions could have the makings of an All-American in Curtis Jacobs.

The top-rated recruit in Penn State’s 2020 signing class, Jacobs has become more and more visible as the year has gone along, and he was a consistent headache for Ohio State on Saturday.

Jacobs was a bigger presence than his seven tackles and two for loss on the stat sheet. And it made his third straight game where he blew up multiple plays, highlighted by his interception against Illinois.

It wasn’t a perfect night for Jacobs, who was a step behind Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert for a big catch late in the fourth quarter, but in his first full season as a starter, he has the look of a future pro.