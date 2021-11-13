🔊 Listen to this

Michigan’s David Ojabo (55) has been a breakout star this fall, leading the Big Ten with eight sacks in nine games.

If this is indeed the final stretch for Sean Clifford at Beaver Stadium, he’s not thinking about it.

Saturday’s showdown with Michigan will mark the 16th career start at home for the Penn State quarterback, with No. 17 set for senior day festivities next week against Rutgers.

Clifford, who has an extra year of eligibility available because of the 2020 pandemic season, wants to wait until after the season before talking about his future. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has said they would handle the extra seasons on a player-by-player basis.

“I’m not looking at in any way right now, honestly, just more so taking advantage of this time with my team,” Clifford said. “When the time comes, I’ll have discussions with my family, the coaches, other players, but right now, it’s really hard to look in the future when you have so much in the present, so much opportunity.

“It would be stupid to look past that right now when we have such a great opponent come in to play us this weekend. The mindset is 1-0, and that’s what it is going to be until the end of the season.”

An injury to Clifford in October against Iowa derailed Penn State’s shot at a College Football Playoff berth. But the Lions could vault into contention for a major bowl game with games against No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State still on the schedule.

Clifford has the opportunity to become the first Penn State quarterback to win three games against Michigan. Wally Richardson and Daryll Clark both did it twice since the Lions joined the Big Ten.

All of the evidence points to the idea that Clifford will need to have a big game to earn a rare third straight win in the series.

Penn State’s run game had a few spots of success last week against a mediocre Maryland defense but not enough to take control of the game. Clifford connected with Jahan Dotson for three touchdowns and finally pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“For me, it’s whatever we have to do to win,” Franklin said. “And that’s going to be different year to year. That’s going to be different game to game. I think the important thing that we’ve talked about before is I do think we took a positive step, again, in the run game on Saturday. But we have to continue to do that.

“And I think the important thing is you can win by throwing it 50 times a game. But I also want us to be in a position that if we need to run the ball 30 times, 40 times in a game, that we can do that and still win.”

THREE AND OUT

Pressure point

The problem with possibly needing to throw 50 times against the Wolverines is that they boast the best pass rushing duo in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country.

Aidan Hutchinson has seven sacks this season and has been popping up as high as No. 2 overall in some mock drafts for next spring. He figures to be among the first handful of defensive players selected.

And even Hutchinson trails teammate David Ojabo (eight sacks) for the Big Ten lead at the other edge spot. Penn State is well familiar with Ojabo from his high school days, where he was a year behind former Lions standout Odafe Oweh at Blair Academy in New Jersey.

Like Oweh — who looks to be a candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Baltimore Ravens — Ojabo got a late start to his football career and is now using his height and speed to hammer Big Ten offenses.

“I think that they do a very good job of getting pressure on the quarterback. Both of them are extremely talented,” Clifford said. “They got speed off the edge, but they also got some pretty good moves that come with it. I think that both of them are also very good against the run as well.

“I got trust in both guys, Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace, my two tackles, and honestly the whole offensive line, to handle that. But at the same time, you’ve gotta give credit where credit’s due. They got a lot of talent up front, and you just gotta prepare for it.”

Infirmary report

Penn State and Michigan may be the two most secretive teams in the Big Ten when it comes to injuries.

The Lions biggest question mark is the status of defensive end Jesse Luketa, who traveled to Maryland but did not play along with safety Jonathan Sutherland. But the major focus this week is on the Wolverines, who had several notable players not finish last week’s win over Indiana.

Most important may be Blake Corum, the lightning to Hassan Haskins’ thunder in Michigan’s impressive run game. Corum appeared to roll an ankle against the Hoosiers, and third-stringer Donovan Edwards is also banged up.

Speaking to reporters in Michigan this week, Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart played it coy when asked about Corum and Edwards, asking back if Franklin gave any updates on Luketa and Sutherland’s availability.

Well, sort of.

“I hope so,” Franklin said of both being able to play after they got in work at Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, being able to practice isn’t always a final determination. Sometimes, it’s a game-time decision, but we’re hoping to have those guys.”

“Hope” is the preferred verbiage of coaches not wanting to tip their hand these days.

“I hope to see them play on Saturday,” Hart said of his running backs.

Touche.

Also worth watching are Michigan tight end Erick All, wide receivers Andrel Anthony and A.J. Henning, and cornerback Gemon Green, all of whom have been banged up. Quarterback Cade McNamara also has played through some nagging ailments the last two weeks.

Ground and pound

Though Haskins has split carries fairly evenly with Corum this season, Hart said Haskins is perfectly capable of carrying 30-plus times himself if needed against the Lions.

Haskins is having an impressive season despite being part of a committee, scoring 11 touchdowns in just nine games to go with 829 yards. Corum has 10 scores and 778 yards.

The Lions are still badly missing defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who was lost for the season with a lower-body injury against Iowa and has essentially missed all of the last four games.

Illinois took advantage of Mustipher’s absence in running for 357 yards in an upset win. Penn State wouldn’t be surprised to see the Wolverines also run out some jumbo sets away from the goal line like the Illini did.

“Michigan’s got a really, really good rushing attack,” defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said. “They are committed to running the football.

“We know it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for our group. We’re going to have to do a great job of playing physical, striking our keys and getting off blocks.”