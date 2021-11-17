🔊 Listen to this

Normally, there’s a list at this point. A public announcement from Penn State about who is set to be honored for senior day festivities on Saturday.

Things are still from normal in college football. And the Nittany Lions’ situation is no different.

Some of Penn State’s seniors will be playing their final game in Beaver Stadium on Saturday against Rutgers. Some who will be recognized will return next year. And some who don’t make that walk out of the tunnel to meet their family won’t be back.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to muddle things up for teams’ roster management. The NCAA ruled that the chaotic 2020-21 season would not count as a year of eligibility for anyone, so many of the Lions’ seniors would theoretically be able to return for another year.

But with a full recruiting class set to sign in December, Penn State likely wouldn’t have much room to keep many of those veterans on scholarship. It makes the already complex game of roster calculus that much tougher for coach James Franklin and his man in charge of navigating the 85-scholarship limit, Andy Frank.

Typically Frank and his assistants can look on past seasons of data to try and predict team attrition and how the 2022 roster might shake up. But this is a unique situation that will require some amount of guesswork.

“(Frank) had a meeting with our compliance department just to kind of go through it all, even from a recruiting perspective,” Franklin said Tuesday. “It’s just kind of a mess to predict. You can’t use any of the old data that you’ve studied over the last 10 years to make predictions. It’s really challenging, and I think sitting down with our compliance department and going through that in detail, I think, was eye opening to them on how messy it is.

“Senior day, we’ll make it special for these guys. But, yeah, it’s not as clean as I’d like it to be for you guys to be able to know who’s coming back and who is not. I don’t think senior day necessarily represents that anymore, at least until we get through this COVID period.”

Two seniors who definitely will be playing their last home game are defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields. They are both using their extra year of eligibility this season, which is the fifth year on the field for them.

Beyond that is anyone’s guess. Franklin has previously said that the Lions will handle still-eligible seniors on a case-by-case basis.

Quarterback Sean Clifford remains one of the most interesting possibilities as both he and the Penn State must figure out his future. Would defensive tackle PJ Mustipher consider coming back for an extra year after suffering a season-ending injury last month?

All of these seniors will likely get their moment in the spotlight on Saturday regardless of their future plans.

“We had a number of guys that took part in the senior ceremony last year and then still decided to come back,” Franklin said. “So I think our staff, as well as the players, understand some guys may not walk with the intention on coming back. Some guys may walk and still haven’t made that decision yet until we sit down after the season and decide

“So it’s very different and I wish I could have a better answer for you, but it’s hard to say right now just based on everybody in the program having another year.”

Senior Bowl trio

Invitations have been going out to for the annual Senior Bowl, one of the top winter showcases for the NFL draft. Three Penn State players have already been announced to play in the game.

Brisker, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and defensive end/linebacker Jesse Luketa have all accepted invites recently. Brisker already had plenty of draft buzz and both Ebiketie and Luketa have both seen their stock rise during the season.

An offseason transfer from Temple, Ebiketie has been one of the Big Ten’s top defensive players this season and leads the Lions in tackles for loss and sacks while also making an impact against the run. His strip sack on Saturday against Michigan was his latest big play, setting up a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter.

Luekta has gotten to show his chops as a pass rusher with Penn State thin at defensive end this season. His athleticism could be of particular interest to a team looking for an edge rusher in a 3-4 scheme.