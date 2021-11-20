🔊 Listen to this

They’re well aware of the criticism. Penn State’s offensive line has struggled in some key spots this season, and the Nittany Lions offense has hit a hard ceiling because of it.

“We’re in college, we’re learning,” right tackle Caedan Wallace said Tuesday. “We’re just talking what we see in the film and trying to apply it, build off of it. That’s the only way we can get better, is just by looking at what we’ve done, and then building upon it.

“We’re still motivated. We have a season that we have to finish out. Everyone is pretty locked in. We obviously made mistakes in the past, lost some games that we want back, but we can’t change anything. So our best mindset is just to move forward as best we can, apply what we learned from our losses, and move forward.”

Wallace and fellow tackle Rasheed Walker had a long afternoon last week against Michigan’s pair of future NFL pass-rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

They will look to bounce back in Saturday’s home finale against Rutgers — assuming a flu-type bug that hit the team this week allows them to play, that is.

Wallace, Walker and center Mike Miranda were not present at practice on Wednesday because they were sick, according to coach James Franklin..

“I guess there’s a virus or flu going around on campus,” Franklin said. “I think we had about six guys that — non-COVID related — but had fevers really over the last couple days. So that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Miranda also was injured during the Michigan game, moving Juice Scruggs over to center with Bryce Effner plugging in at guard.

It would be a considerable issue if the Lions were shorthanded at one or both tackle spots, as one of the usual second-teamers, Olu Fashanu, has been injured.

Franklin mentioned Effner and true freshman Landon Tengwall — Penn State’s top-rated recruit from the 2021 signing class — as the top candidates to play if needed.

“Effner’s played a decent amount. Landon’s got a bunch of reps this week. So we’ll just kind of see,” Franklin said. “Landon and Effner are the two guys that I think are the closest to being able to contribute and help, but we’ll see how the week plays out.

“Effner has obviously played multiple positions and done a bunch of things for us, but we may need more. Landon’s also a guy who’s a swing guy who’s taken reps at guard and at tackle. So we’ll see how that plays out.”

Penn State has largely gone with the same five starters up front this season — Walker, Eric Wilson, Miranda, Scruggs and Wallace, from left to right. But that consistency hasn’t produced commensurate results, particularly in the run game.

After the loss to Michigan, Franklin bemoaned the lack of explosive plays on offense outside of star wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

A few days later, he revised that list to add slot receiver Parker Washington. But the holes haven’t been there for big plays on the ground. The line did an excellent job opening up room for Keyvone Lee on a 44-yard burst against Indiana, but that remains the team’s longest run of the season.

Noah Cain also shook free down the sideline for a 34-yard gain in the opener against Wisconsin. But there hasn’t been much beyond that, as the Lions are averaging just 3.1 yards per carry through 10 games.

“I think right now we just don’t have the explosive plays in the running game,” Franklin said. “That’s been our challenge and our issue. I think we’ve been running the ball a little bit better the last couple of weeks.

“But there’s been some opportunities for some big plays that we’ve made in the past and we need to make moving forward. So that will be a focus all week long. That will be a focus this week against Rutgers that does a really good job defending the run.”

THREE AND OUT

Keeping Clifford clean

The difference was stark. Early in the Michigan game, quarterback Sean Clifford looked comfortable running the ball, taking off a few times to move the sticks and keep the offense in rhythm.

Five first-half sacks later, Clifford wasn’t able to keep it going with his legs down the stretch. Penn State’s offense was decidedly worse off for it, as the Wolverines finished with seven sacks.

Franklin has acknowledged that the abuse — on top of a nagging injury suffered in October at Iowa — has taken its toll on his quarterback.

“I’m proud of Sean. Sean’s a competitor,” Franklin said. “He’s tough. He’s given everything he can to this program and this university and his teammates. But he was beat up. He’s getting hit too many times. I think we had five hits besides the sacks.

“So I’m proud of him. … He’s battling his tail off. I love him, I’m super proud of him and I know he’s going to have a great week of practice this week. I know he’ll do the same thing and play his tail off on Saturday.”

One item of note is that if Clifford were to get injured again and unable to play, it would likely by true freshman Christian Veilleux taking over the offense, not Ta’Quan Roberson.

Veilleux was taking second-team reps during the portion of practice available to reporters this week. Franklin said the backup spot is “still a weekly competition.”

Eastern front

When Rutgers first joined the Big Ten, then-coach Kyle Flood tried to manufacture a rivalry with Penn State. Nothing dramatic, of course — just little things like referring to the Lions as “the team from Pennsylvania.”

Not exactly on the level of Woody Hayes forbidding Ohio State players and staffers from saying the word “Michigan.”

Flood’s predecessor, Greg Schiano, is back at the helm of the program and is in his second season of his second stint. And he recognizes that the only way to build any sort of rivalry is to win games.

And Rutgers hasn’t done that against Penn State since 1988, a string of 14 straight losses.

Schiano, who got his coaching career jump-started as an assistant at Penn State, said it has to be about more than geography.

“It’s Penn State and then three-and-a-half, four hours away is Rutgers,” Schiano said. “We’re the eastern-most schools, along with Maryland. And the only way they become our rival is if we play well enough to make it that way, and that takes years. But we haven’t started yet. We’ve got to get it going, right?”

Konigus set to be honored

It will be a lengthy senior day celebration prior to kickoff as 32 players will be recognized on the field.

Penn State is choosing to honor all eligible seniors even though decisions on returning players haven’t been finalized. The NCAA has afforded everyone from the 2020 pandemic season an extra year of eligibility.

Three of the players will actually be taking part in senior day festivities for the second straight year, as defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields both made the walk last fall along with walk-on wideout Ben Wilson.

So just because some notable names will take part Saturday — Clifford and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher among them — it doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t use their extra year to return next season.

A familiar local name that will be announced is former Lake-Lehman standout Kaleb Konigus. The offensive lineman is in his fourth year with the team after walking on following an impressive football and wrestling career for the Black Knights.

The full list: Brisker, LB Ellis Brooks, retired RB Journey Brown, Castro-Fields, K Rafael Checa, LB Max Chizmar, Clifford, Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, WR Winston Eubanks, WR Henry Fessler, DT Fred Hansard, S Drew Hartlaub, K Vlad Hilling, OL Des Holmes, P Bradley King, OL Will Knutsson, Konigus, RB John Lovett, DE/LB Jesse Luketa, retired CB Jordan Miner, Miranda, Mustipher, P/K Jordan Stout, WR Cam Sullivan-Brown, S/LB Johnathan Sutherland, DT Derrick Tangelo, DE Dan Vasey (Wallenpaupack), WR Justin Weller, OL Anthony Whigan, Ben Wilson, Eric Wilson.