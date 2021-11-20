🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — He hadn’t thrown a pass in a live game in more than two years. By the time he did, he was missing three starting offensive linemen in front of him and still recovering from a nasty flu bug that nearly wiped out Penn State’s entire quarterback room.

Christian Veilleux made it work.

The true freshman quarterback was abruptly thrust into his first college game Saturday to replace Sean Clifford, who was one of dozens of players suffering through the sickness. Veilleux responded by throwing three touchdowns to give the Nittany Lions a 28-0 win over Rutgers at Beaver Stadium.

It was Penn State’s 15th straight win over the Scarlet Knights. And it was anything from certain.

Clifford was missing from pregame warm-ups to get an IV treatment and was in pads just in time to get his name called during the pregame senior day ceremony. He struggled through four drives, taking more hard hits before Franklin sent him to the locker room for the day to recover from the illness.

In all, Franklin said 35 players were hit by the bug, which spread in waves throughout the team. Twenty-one weren’t able to play at all and 14 more tried to give it a go through the suffering.

“We faced as much adversity in this game as I’ve been around,” Franklin said. “By Thursday, it looked like a hospital ward in there — IVs everywhere. Friday was the same way. We didn’t have a scholarship quarterback at Friday’s practice. We weren’t sure what was gonna happen.”

With the Lions (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) punting on their first six drives, it looked like a shutout might be required to win. The defense indeed did its part, becoming the first team in school history to shut out two Big Ten opponents in the same season.

But the focus was all on Veilleux, whose last game action came on Nov. 9, 2019, as a junior at Bullis School in Maryland. His senior season was wiped out by the pandemic and he opened 2021 as Penn State’s third-string quarterback before supplanting Ta’Quan Roberson in recent weeks.

On Friday, though? The Lions were preparing to go with fourth-string walk-on Mason Stahl. And when Clifford was off the mark and still feeling the effects of the flu, Veilleux took over late in the first quarter.

After some initial issues, Veilleux responded with a third-and-goal dart to Jahan Dotson for an 8-yard touchdown to open the scoring just before halftime.

Veilleux took the tension out of the game in the second half by connecting with Parker Washington for a 17-yard score and then fellow Canadian native Malick Meiga for a wide-open 67-yard touchdown to put the game away. Veilleux finished 15-for-24 for 235 yards while adding 36 on the ground. He didn’t turn the ball over.

Keyvone Lee closed out the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run.

All of this came with a patchwork offensive line that opened without two starters in left tackle Rasheed Walker and center Mike Miranda. With another tackle in Olu Fashanu also unable to play, the Lions started swingman Bryce Effner at right tackle and Lackawanna College alum Anthony Whigan at right guard.

Right tackle Caedan Wallace, another flu victim, played the first two drives before having to come out for the rest of the day like Clifford.

For much of the day, true freshman Landon Tengwall played left tackle with regular starters Eric Wilson at left guard and Juice Scruggs at center. Scruggs even went down at one point, forcing Wilson to take over at center and bringing Jimmy Christ in at tackle as a deep reserve.

Also unable to suit up was starting linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who was replaced by Jonathan Sutherland, who recorded an interception in his Beaver Stadium finale.

Franklin said he was hopeful everyone would be able to return for next week’s regular season finale at Michigan State.

Between the flu and the lopsided score, plenty of new faces got on the the field, including Lake-Lehman grad Kaleb Konigus.

In his fourth year with the program, Konigus got to play in his last game at Beaver Stadium, appearing at left guard in the fourth quarter.

Konigus was one of 32 players honored on senior day, though Franklin has said it’s possible some could end up returning for 2022 to use the extra season afforded by the pandemic.

Because of Penn State’s scholarship situation, it’s likely that the vast majority won’t return. What remains to be seen is the future of high-profile players like Clifford, who is one of those seniors who would be eligible for a sixth season.

In that regard, the biggest news from the senior day list may have been who wasn’t on it.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown has blossomed in his first year as a starter, leading the Lions in interceptions (four) and total takeaways (six). The former Lackawanna College standout did not take part in the ceremony, indicating that he is looking to return next fall.

That would be a nice boost for a Penn State secondary that will be losing fellow safety and Lackawanna product Jaquan Brisker along with cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

If Brown indeed does come back, it will be his fifth season on the field, having played two years for the Falcons and the past two for the Lions.