🔊 Listen to this

It took a little over 24 hours for James Franklin’s new contract to be upstaged by one of his Big Ten brethren.

Penn State finalized a 10-year deal with Franklin worth roughly $7.5 million annually in guaranteed money on Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker had signed his own 10-year extension that checked in around $9.5 million per year.

For now, the two coaches are most concerned with their matchup on Saturday in East Lansing to close out the regular season. But it’s impossible to ignore the financial commitments made by both schools in the hopes of closing the gap with Ohio State and competing for national titles.

“I think we’ve done some good things, but obviously there’s a next plateau that we have to get to,” Franklin said. “And I recognize that, and I’m committed to doing whatever possible to help us get there.”

“This,” Tucker wrote on Twitter, “is a process to build a championship-winning program.”

Both Franklin and Tucker drew interest from other high-profile programs who fired their coaches midseason. Franklin’s name came up most frequently with the USC vacancy while Tucker was reportedly linked to LSU, which had some success with hiring a Spartans coach in the past — a guy named Nick Saban.

For now, Tucker’s annual salary is projected to be the second highest in the country for 2022 — behind only Saban — according to the most recent database compiled by USA Today. That could easily change with LSU, USC and Florida all in the market for new coaches.

But for both men, their own pay is secondary to seeing improvements to things like facilities, salary pool for assistants and all of the facets that help boost recruiting, which is the biggest key to competing with the Buckeyes.

“If you get three or four more blue-chip recruits a year, over four years, that adds up,” Franklin said. “And then, once they get on campus, if you have everything that you need to develop them, those little margins that you’re scratching and clawing for, they all add up.”

THREE AND OUT

The measuring stick

Franklin is just 1-7 against Ohio State, but it speaks to the Bucks’ dominance that the Nittany Lions have been the only team in the conference to give them something resembling a consistent challenge.

The only team in the league to beat Ohio State more during that stretch has been the Spartans, who won twice under former coach Mark Dantonio. Iowa and Purdue have one win each. The rest of the league, including archrival Michigan, has zero combined victories in that span, with all but a few of the games ending in blowouts.

Tucker got his own rude welcome to that reality last week, taking a top-10 ranking into Columbus and leaving with a 56-7 loss that was even worse than it looked. The Buckeyes scored touchdowns on all seven drives in the first half for a 49-0 lead before cruising after the break.

“We got blasted,” Tucker said afterward. “There was no player, no coach — myself included — that was good enough.”

Franklin has previously had the Lions on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff, including a Big Ten title in 2016 that landed them one spot out of the Playoff at No. 5. The Lions went 42-11 from 2016-19 but have fallen off since the onset of the pandemic, going 11-9 the last two seasons.

“We’ve been close,” Franklin said. “We’ve been really close in some games, we’ve been really close in terms of getting into the playoffs and have been ranked pretty high at times. We’ve got to be able to sustain it, and that’s what this is all about.”

Attacking through the air

All signs point to Sean Clifford being able to return to the field for the Lions after the senior quarterback suffered through the flu a week ago against Rutgers. His day ended after just four ineffective drives, looking every bit like someone who had been barely able to eat or sleep for a few days.

Penn State will need him to be in much better shape to beat Michigan State, as the Lions will have to take advantage of the nation’s worst statistical pass defense.

The Spartans are 130th out of 130 FBS teams, allowing a hair under 340 yards per game through the air. Last week certainly didn’t help matters as Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for nearly 400 and six touchdowns in the first half alone.

One bit of comfort for the Lions from last week was the debut of Christian Veilleux. The true freshman showed he could be counted on in relief of Clifford if needed, throwing three touchdowns without an interception.

“Obviously it’s a good feeling knowing that you have a guy that you feel has played and played at a high level in actual game reps,” Franklin said of Veilleux. “Which is something we hadn’t had up to that point.”

Banged-up Sparty

Michigan State left Columbus with more than just bruised egos. A handful of key players didn’t finish the game against the Buckeyes, though a few may have stayed in had it not been such a rout.

That includes sure-fire Heisman Trophy finalist Kenneth Walker, who had been leading the nation in rushing yards before being held to 25 on just six carries against the Buckeyes. He appeared to roll an ankle a week earlier against Maryland and may not be back to 100% yet.

Walker still has an impressive 1,498 yards on the ground over 11 games to go with 18 total touchdowns and is expected to play Saturday.

Much less certain is the status of the Spartans’ two leading receivers, Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor.

Nailor has missed three games in a row and was sporting a brace on his right hand on the sideline last week. Reed started as usual against the Buckeyes but was later sporting a boot on his right foot and didn’t play in the second half.

Left tackle Jarrett Horst has missed three straight games with an injury. Safety Xavier Henderson, the team’s leading tackler, got dinged up last week but looks to be good to go against Penn State. Even kicker Matt Coghlin has missed time with an injury.

All of that helps explain why the Spartans, ranked No. 12 in the latest poll by the CFP committee, have been set as a slight underdog by oddsmakers for much of the week.

“We have a significant amount of injuries on both sides of the ball and also on special teams,” Tucker said. “I don’t think that’s a secret. It’s next man up. We gameplan and we prepare with the guys that are available.”