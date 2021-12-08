🔊 Listen to this

The coaching carousel isn’t done with Penn State yet, and the Nittany Lions’ search for a defensive coordinator has dealt with another wrinkle from the state of Virginia since the weekend.

After losing long-time defensive coordinator Brent Pry to Virginia Tech as the Hokies’ new head coach, the man who was in line to call plays in the bowl game in his place could be on the move as well.

Multiple reports have pegged Lions safeties coach Anthony Poindexter as a top candidate for the Virginia head coaching job, which unexpectedly came open last week when Bronco Mendenhall stepped down.

Poindexter is a Virginia alum and one of the most decorated players in Cavaliers history. That point was underscored Tuesday as Poindexter was formally inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame along with dozens of other players from the combined 2020 and 2021 classes because the pandemic canceled last year’s ceremony.

Reports had Poindexter set to interview with Virginia ahead of the festivities in Las Vegas, and a decision from the Cavaliers could be coming soon.

Poindexter gave brief remarks along with the rest of the inductees on Tuesday afternoon, talking about his decision to return to Charlottesville for his senior season in 1998 rather than head to the NFL.

“I’m the example of you love a place, you want to finish what you started. … I was willing to take that risk because of (Virginia),” Poindexter told reporters in Las Vegas.

If Poindexter leaves, he would be the fifth former assistant under Lions boss James Franklin set to be a head coach for the 2022 season, joining Pry, Charles Huff (Marshall), Joe Moorhead (Akron) and Ricky Rahne (Old Dominion).

Another former Franklin protege, Josh Gattis, just won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach on Tuesday for his work as offensive coordinator for Michigan. Gattis, who coached receivers for Franklin at Vanderbilt and Penn State, helped the Wolverines win their first Big Ten title since 2004 and land their first berth in the College Football Playoff.

The uncertainty on Penn State’s staff causes multiple headaches this month as the Lions look to navigate the final week before the early signing period for recruits, which is set for next Wednesday. They also must prepare for an Outback Bowl matchup with Arkansas on Jan. 1.

One popular candidate for defensive coordinator openings around the country came off the board on Tuesday as Ohio State officially announced the hiring of Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles. A Philadelphia native, Knowles led one of the country’s best defenses this season, and the team narrowly missed a playoff berth with a loss to Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

No Clifford announcement

Poindexter wasn’t the only Penn State representative out in Las Vegas this week. Quarterback Sean Clifford was in town as a finalist for the Campbell Trophy as the nation’s “top football scholar-athlete.”

In an interview with trophy sponsor National Football Foundation, Clifford was asked about his future but remained quiet on the topic.

“I don’t know. Just continue playing,” Clifford said. “We got this bowl game, the Outback Bowl against Arkansas, coming up. And then from there, we’ll see.

“Just super blessed and honored to be up for such a prestigious award going forward, meeting so many people, and gaining connections. So, real excited about this week.”

Clifford would be eligible to return for a sixth year in 2022, and the Lions could be interested in having a veteran on the roster as opposed to immediately starting a teenager such as Christian Veilleux or incoming freshmen Drew Allar and Beau Pribula against a rough opening schedule.

More all-conference honors

The Associated Press announced its All-Big Ten team on Tuesday, with three Lions earning first-team honors.

Safety Jaquan Brisker was joined by punter Jordan Stout and, despite missing over half of the season with an injury, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher.

Brisker and Stout were both unanimous All-Big Ten first-team picks last week by the conference itself in votes by coaches and media. Stout was also named Big Ten Punter of the Year last week.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie were both second-team selections in the AP vote.