James Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff have been preparing for the past few weeks with a shorthanded roster as six starters have not been with the team to get ready for the NFL draft.

The announcements have been spread out, allowing most of Penn State’s top players their own moment to say goodbye.

Wednesday’s latest Nittany Lions starter to go public was defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, who made it official that he was not with the team in Tampa for Saturday’s Outback Bowl against Arkansas.

“I will be forgoing the bowl game, and I will be preparing myself for the 2022 NFL draft,” Tangelo wrote on social media. “I am excited to see what the future holds for me and my family.”

A day earlier, it was fellow defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie. A day before that, it was arguably the Lions’ two best players in wideout Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker. Last week it was linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks. None of them will play against the Razorbacks.

It’s an unprecedented situation for James Franklin in his coaching career but not an unexpected one. Franklin and the Lions have been practicing for the bowl game all month without any of them.

“This is new information for (media and fans) — it’s not new for us,” Franklin said Wednesday. “We’ve been planning and prepared for this for a while. None of these announcements are new to us. … What I try to do, at the end of the year I try to sit down with all these guys and have conversations. Sometimes their parents are included in those conversations.”

Still, in 11 seasons as a head coach between Penn State and Vanderbilt, Franklin hadn’t had one player opt out of a bowl game, much less six at the same time.

Occasionally a high-profile player would have take fewer reps in the bowl than usual — a la Saquon Barkley in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl — but the climate in college football is shifting more toward players protecting their financial futures when possible. These last two years also have the added complication of the COVID-19 pandemic, which increases risk for players and also has the side effect of making bowl trips less appealing.

“It’s challenging,” Franklin said. “What I would say is I’m focused on the guys that are in our locker room. That doesn’t mean that I’m not happy and excited and supportive of the guys that are not. But I’m excited about the guys that are in our locker room, and I’m excited about the guys that are going to have bigger roles.

“I think we all know the last two years of college football have been different and have been challenging. Obviously not only what’s really happened nationally but also conference to conference. This was handled differently in every single conference. Our season was canceled, then restarted again. It’s been a challenging two years.”

And while it doesn’t help Penn State’s chances to beat Arkansas, the Lions are hoping that the extra attention the program is getting from the pros helps in both conventional recruiting and finding replacements in the transfer portal.

The Lions have already landed a pledge from Western Kentucky receiver Mitchell Tinsley to come in and push for a starting job in 2022. Now they can also point to the success of both Ebiketie and Tangelo, who transferred in from Temple and Duke, respectively, last winter and greatly improved their draft stock.

While Ebiketie was the headliner out of last year’s transfer crop, Tangelo improved as the season went along and was a steady performer who stepped up after fellow starting tackle PJ Mustipher was lost to a serious injury.

A Maryland native who wanted to play at Penn State out of high school but wasn’t recruited by the Lions, Tangelo made the most of his one season in the program, finishing with 29 tackles (5.5 for loss) and two sacks.

“I would like to thank the Penn State coaching staff, especially coach Franklin and (defensive line coach John) Scott, who are second to none,” Tangelo wrote. “Their support and encouragement pushed me to be the best version of myself. Thank you for holding me to a high standard and helping my game elevate.

“To my Penn State brothers, the memories we have built will never be forgotten. The hard work and the tough times created a family I know I’ll have forever. It has been an honor to play alongside you guys.”

The Lions’ defensive line figures to be a patchwork group on Saturday with Coziah Izzard and Dvon Ellies the favorites to start at tackle. Nick Tarburton and Jesse Luketa have both started at end this season, though Luketa may be needed to play middle linebacker on Saturday.