Redshirt freshman Olu Fashanu is set to get his first career start in the Outback Bowl, filling in for injured left tackle Rasheed Walker.

Jonathan Sutherland has practiced at both safety and linebacker for Penn State this season but will be counted on to play linebacker Saturday and moving forward for the Lions.

Olu Fashanu has not started a game for Penn State.

The 6-foot-6 tackle didn’t see the field in 2020 before appearing in eight games this fall for the Nittany Lions, missing the final stretch of the regular season with an injury.

But to open the new year, Fashanu will be there at left tackle on Saturday, protecting quarterback Sean Clifford’s blind side in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas.

Is he ready?

“Better be, right?” Lions coach James Franklin said. “But, yeah, we’ve been preparing and planning. Olu was going to start during the year (before his injury), now we’re in a position obviously that he’s going to do it on Saturday. We have a lot of faith and confidence in him. It’s going to be exciting to watch him go out and play. He’s had a really good week of practice.”

None of this is to single out Fashanu. He simply represents the full task ahead for the Lions, who find themselves down seven full-time starters from the regular season and will need a host of younger players to step up in order to knock off the No. 21 Razorbacks.

Wideout Jahan Dotson, safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo and linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks all opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. The seventh — left tackle Rasheed Walker, whom Fashanu is replacing — is with the team in Tampa but won’t play because of an injury.

Arkansas is only down two players, but they are significant losses in star receiver Treylon Burks and sack leader Tre Williams.

“Once you wrap your mind around that the teams are different, (that) you’re going to field a different football team, you’re probably going to find some surprises both ways from who’s out there,” Hogs coach Sam Pittman said.

Both sides have had plenty of challenges to work through this month while preparing for the game.

For the Lions, that included starting off December by losing long-time defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who left to become the head coach at Virginia Tech.

Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter — who at one point was deep in talks with Virginia to become a head coach himself — will call the defense with new coordinator Manny Diaz taking over next season.

“At the end of the day, the reality is you’ve got to find a way to get it done,” Franklin said. “As one door closes, another door opens. It’s an opportunity for another player. I think it’s also going to give us a really good kind of picture of what our future is going to be. Guys are going to get a bunch of reps in this game that maybe hadn’t throughout the season.

“There’s some challenges, no doubt about it. Our guys are excited. I think there’s also some tremendous leaders out there that we’re depending on, are going to need to step up for us, no doubt about it.”

THREE AND OUT

Finding new targets

Wide receiver is the biggest example of talent drain in the game, as both teams will be without arguably their best player on the roster.

Dotson and Burks both have seen their names appear in the late first round of a few mock drafts. Dotson caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns this season while Burks finished with 66 grabs for 1,104 yards and 11 scores.

“I understand his situation and things of that nature. But losing him, we lost a lot of offense,” Pittman said. “We also lost a very good leader. Can’t really replace him. It’s going to take a lot of people to replace one Burks.”

Indeed, the Hogs had only one other player top 20 receptions and 300 yards in Tyson Morris. Without Burks, Arkansas doesn’t have a proven difference-maker at the position.

Penn State may be in a better spot with both Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith having better numbers than any of Arkansas’ available targets. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see senior Cam Sullivan-Brown to get the start in Dotson’s place, but the Lions figure to rotate in some newer faces like Malick Meiga as well.

“It’s an opportunity for KeAndre, for Parker, an opportunity for Meiga and those guys to step up,” Franklin said. “The tight end group (too).

“I think both (teams), our answer is probably similar. It’s not like there’s going to be one guy that’s going to step up and replace that production, it needs to be a little bit of all the guys. For us, I could say the same thing.”

Filling the gaps

Penn State’s entire front seven is looking pretty patchwork at this point, but the biggest focus is at linebacker, where several different combinations could emerge during the game.

Opening the game will likely be Jesse Luketa in between Curtis Jacobs and Jonathan Sutherland. Luketa has spent most of the season at defensive end. Sutherland has primarily been a safety, but the special teams captain is in line to play the Sam — the field linebacker spot — on Saturday as well as in 2022. That bumps Jacobs out of his usual position to play in the box at the Will position, which Smith had manned all year.

All of those moving parts don’t make for the most cohesive group, particularly against a physical Arkansas offense that will be looking to run the ball early and often.

The Lions’ backup options include Charlie Katshir and Tyler Elsdon, but also a pair of true freshmen in Kobe King and Jamari Buddin.

Penn State had hoped to redshirt both King and Buddin. But between the flu decimating the roster for a November game against Rutgers and the early departures of Smith and Brooks, it sounds like that won’t be possible.

Both King and Buddin appeared in four games during the regular season, the threshold for maintaining a redshirt. Playing on Saturday means they will use up a year of eligibility.

“As the season went on, we had the flu spike, other things, it was hard to do,” Franklin said. “So, yeah, we have some guys that we’re going to have to burn their redshirts for this game.

“It’s not something that I decide that on my own. I don’t think that’s the right thing or fair. You bring the young man in, have conversations with him. Sometimes you include the parents in those conversations.”

Powering ahead

The game may hinge on the performance of Arkansas standout KJ Jefferson, one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Jefferson threw for 2,578 yards and 21 touchdowns while tossing only three interceptions. And, at an imposing 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, he’s a dangerous runner, nearly finishing for the team lead with 554 yards on the ground and five scores.

“I think it starts with their quarterback,” Franklin said. “Big, physical, mature guy. I think they do a really nice job of obviously not only from a tempo standpoint, but to me it starts and ends with the running game.

“When you have that type of quarterback, you have to manage it during the season. When you get to the bowl game, this is the last game of the year, we’re expecting them to run that 245-pound quarterback a bunch. We got to be prepared for that.”

With Burks out of the game, the Lions are expecting a heavy dose of the run game from the Hogs, who had four players right around the 500-yard mark for the season in Jefferson, Trelon Smith, Raheim Sanders and Dominique Johnson.

Johnson has emerged as the starter at running back and adds even more muscle to the run game at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds himself.

Beyond the numbers, though, Arkansas players are thrilled just to be playing in a bowl game after their scheduled matchup with TCU in the Texas Bowl last year was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

The Hogs haven’t played in the postseason since the 2016 Belk Bowl. This will be the program’s first game on New Year’s Day since the 2008 Cotton Bowl.

“This is our national championship because this is the biggest game Arkansas has been to in any of our careers,” senior linebacker Grant Morgan told reporters in Tampa. “So we’re going to treat it as such.”