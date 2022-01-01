🔊 Listen to this

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) makes a one-handed catch in front of Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington eludes Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. after a catch during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders scores in front of Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa during the second half of the Outback Bowl on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

Arkansas was done being cute about things.

Held in check for a half by Penn State’s patchwork defense, the Razorbacks came out of the locker room with seven straight runs right into the end zone for a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The shorthanded Nittany Lions had no answer for the Hogs’ second-half physicality in a 24-10 loss in Saturday’s Outback Bowl. A defense missing six starters was bullied by Arkansas’ power run game and 245-pound quarterback KJ Jefferson, turning a 10-7 Lions lead at the break into a comfortable win.

Arkansas took control with a dominant third quarter that featured 17 runs for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The 21st-ranked Hogs even picked up the second score with Jefferson on the sideline nursing a lower-body injury.

By the end, Arkansas had racked up an incredible 361 rushing yards — 110 from Jefferson — and showed mercy on the Lions in the final minutes, kneeling out the clock after reaching the red zone one last time.

It was a stark difference from the first half in which Arkansas called a puzzling number of passes against Penn State’s watered-down front seven, leading to four sacks and a pair of interceptions by safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Brown, who has announced he will return for an extra season, staked his claim as a new leader of the defense by finishing the year with a team-best six interceptions and eight total takeaways.

Penn State was ahead at the break after quarterback Sean Clifford connected with a comically open KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 42-yard score thanks to a blown coverage in the second quarter. But Clifford also missed a wide-open Theo Johnson for a touchdown that should have made it 17-7, one of several inaccurate throws on the day.

The Lions never scored again. They finished a once-promising season at 7-6, leaving them with a .500 record over the last two years.

Coach James Franklin said 2021 was “not what we had hoped for,” coming off of a 4-5 campaign during the height of the pandemic.

“Had some injuries that we weren’t able to overcome quickly enough,” Franklin said. “But we’re responsible for all that. … We’ve got some things to work on that we’ll get fixed.”

Clifford, who is set to return for a sixth and final season in 2022, had a rough day overall, throwing two interceptions and taking plenty of hits. He ultimately adjourned to the locker room midway through the fourth and was replaced the rest of the way by true freshman Christian Veilleux.

Franklin said Clifford’s early exit was a medical decision.

Down 24-10 early in the fourth, Clifford managed to keep the Lions alive with an impressive fourth-down desperation scramble. But once in the red zone, he made a poor decision trying to force a ball to a tightly covered Johnson in the corner of the end zone for a game-sealing turnover.

All of it was too much for the Lions to overcome with a depleted roster.

By the time the game started, Penn State was missing eight starters from the regular season as senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was with the team but not in pads.

Castro-Fields was one of six starters on defense who didn’t play, with the other five — safety Jaquan Brisker, rush end Arnold Ebiketie, tackle Derrick Tangelo and linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks all opting out to prepare for the pros.

On offense, star wideout Jahan Dotson was in the same boat and left tackle Rasheed Walker was out with an injury.

Parker Washington stepped up as the top target in Dotson’s absence, highlighted by a leaping one-handed grab on third-and-long a la Odell Beckham Jr. that might have been Penn State’s most impressive catch of the season.

On defense, it was reserve rush end Smith Vilbert — who entered the day with just three tackles all season — who actually tied an Outback Bowl record in the first half alone by recording three sacks.

Vilbert made his first career start in place of Ebiketie as the Lions opened up front with him and Nick Tarburton bookending Coziah Izzard and Dvon Ellies.

A roster was needed to identify some of the players forced into significant action, particularly up front with guys like Jordan van den Berg, Fatorma Mulbah and Amin Vanover all getting in work.

At one point, Curtis Jacobs was shaken up, leaving the Lions temporarily without all three starting linebackers. In the secondary, true freshmen Kalen King and Jaylen Reed saw plenty of snaps at corner and safety, respectively.

As it was, Arkansas’ offense was able to stay on the field by going 4-for-4 on fourth-down conversions. But one of them — which directly set up the Hogs’ first touchdown — featured a clear false start by Jefferson that went unflagged and seemed to freeze players on both sides before the snap.

Waiting on Lorig

Penn State already lost one coordinator this offseason when Brent Pry left to take the head coaching job at Virginia Tech.

Earlier this week, multiple outlets reported that special teams coordinator Joe Lorig could be leaving as well to return to his native Northwest on the new staff at Oregon.

“He is being pursued,” Franklin said. “That information has been out in the public. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Pry was replaced with former Miami head coach Manny Diaz. Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter called the defense on Saturday and Lorig worked directly with the linebackers — Pry’s former focus — this month in practice.