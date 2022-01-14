🔊 Listen to this

Noah Cain will spend one more semester at Penn State. Then the Nittany Lions running back is heading home to finish his college career.

Cain, who formally entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday, announced Friday he has committed to play at LSU, returning to where he grew up in Baton Rouge. He is set to graduate from Penn State in May and will be ready to go for his new team in the fall.

Cain will have two seasons of eligibility remaining for the Tigers, who are looking to rebound under new coach Brian Kelly after their national title reign imploded under former boss Ed Orgeron.

In a goodbye note posted on social media, Cain was effusive in his praise for Penn State, where he scored 12 touchdowns in two seasons sandwiched around a 2020 campaign that was lost to a serious foot injury.

“Throughout the last three years I have been in Happy Valley, I have learned endless things about myself on and off the football field, and I have been blessed with opportunities which I will carry with myself for a lifetime,” Cain wrote.

“To (coach James Franklin) and the rest of the Penn State football staff, thank you for taking a chance on a young Southern kid and welcoming me into Happy Valley with open arms. The memories I created with my teammates and the lifelong relationships I made along the way throughout my Penn State career will forever be enshrined in my heart.”

Cain has battled injuries throughout his three seasons and will look for to reboot a promising career in his hometown.

Penn State’s running backs room is in flux with incoming freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen looking to make a mark right away. Keyvone Lee has led the Lions in rushing each of the last two years while Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes remain on the roster.

All five scholarship backs were rated at least four stars coming out of high school, with at least one service labeling Singleton as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 running back in his cycle. He won multiple national player of the year awards after topping 2,000 yards on the ground as a senior at Governor Mifflin in the fall.

Cain is the highest profile transfer so far for the Lions. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has already announced a move to UConn. Earlier this week, defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa entered the portal as well.