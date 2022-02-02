🔊 Listen to this

Penn State closed out its 2022 recruiting class with a signing from its most familiar pipeline and another from 2,600 miles away.

Lackawanna College defensive back Tyrece Mills became the latest Falcons standout to join the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, the traditional signing day on the old recruiting calendar.

Mills was a long-time verbal commitment to the Lions who had to delay his signing from the early window in December. But Penn State’s final addition to the class was a surprise for several reasons.

The Lions managed to secure a signature from Washington state offensive lineman Olaivavega “Vega” Ioane with the help of a last-minute official visit over the weekend.

Adding both players meant Penn State finished the cycle with 25 total signings for a top-10 class nationally. The Lions checked in at No. 6 in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings, second in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State.

It’s arguably the best class coach James Franklin has signed since arriving in Happy Valley in 2014. And it’s one that the Lions hope can pull them out of the doldrums of their 11-11 record over the last two seasons.

“Really proud of the staff and what we’ve been able to do throughout this entire process,” Franklin said. “… This is one of our better classes.”

In adding Mills, the Lions are looking to replicate the recent success they’ve had with Lackawanna defensive backs. Both starting safeties in 2021 were Lackawanna alums in Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Brisker is off to the NFL, where he will most likely be a second day selection in this spring’s draft in the second or third round. Brown is returning for a final season at Penn State after tying for the national lead with six interceptions last year.

“We’ve had a lot of success obviously, with that position specifically, when it comes to Lackawanna junior college and what that staff has done over there,” Franklin said. “I think those things have been helpful to both our programs, there’s no doubt about that.”

Mills checks in at 6-foot, 205 pounds and is rated as the country’s No. 14 overall junior college prospect for this cycle and the No. 3 junior college safety.

Thanks to the extra eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic, Mills can play up to three seasons at Penn State after spending two years at Lackawanna.

Mills, a Philadelphia native who played at Northeast High School, had three interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble for the Falcons last season.

“I think the biggest thing is his physicality,” Franklin said. “You’re talking about a guy that I think can play any three of the safety spots, which is the two deep safeties, but also that field backer-slash-safety player that we like to play with.

“I think his biggest strength is coming downhill and supporting the run like (former Lions safety) Marcus Allen did, but he also has the athleticism and ball skills to make some plays in those areas as well.”

Mills joins Lackawanna teammate JB Nelson, an offensive lineman who signed with Penn State in December.

Penn State added another player in the trenches in Ioane, who boasts a 6-foot-4, 336-pound frame as a three-star prospect out of Graham-Kapowsin High School.

“I was shocked,” Franklin said upon meeting Ioane over the weekend. “A lot of times you see guys on film and you’re not really sure what they’re going to look like in person. He showed up here, he was 336 pounds and carried it as well as anybody that I’ve ever seen. Probably looked like he was 295.

“You look at his athleticism on tape and how quick his feet were and how light he was on his feet. Just really impressed. I also love the fact that he comes from a winning program. I think that that was a big deal as well. And then just the more I find out about this guy, the more I like.”

Franklin and the Lions managed to pull Ioane away from home state Washington, where he was originally committed. The midseason firing of coach Jimmy Lake opened things up for nearly all of the Huskies recruiting class, and Penn State swayed him after getting him on campus.

Helping matters was the recent addition of Stacy Collins as special teams coordinator. Collins hails from Oregon and has years of experience recruiting the Pacific Northwest, and Ioane’s high school in particular.

“Vega is just an unbelievable kid,” Collins said. “Got the size and stature, student body president, leader in that group that won a state title. I’ve recruited that region for a while. His athletic ability and who he is as a person is a great addition.”