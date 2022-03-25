Times Leader

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson goes through drills in front of NFL scouts on Thursday in State College. Gene J. Puskar | AP photo

The first Penn State player drafted next month might be Jahan Dotson. Or Jaquan Brisker. Both of them impressed at the Nittany Lions’ pro day on Thursday.

But it might have been a former walk-on, Drew Hartlaub, who raised the most eyebrows.

Known best for his speed as a gunner on special teams, Hartlaub turned in an incredible time in the 40 on Thursday. Penn State reported his time as 4.22 seconds, which would match the all-time NFL combine record set by John Ross in 2017.

Brisker, a former Lackawanna College standout who became one of the country’s top safeties over the past year, ran a 4.43 on Thursday. Brisker attended the combine but an injury prevented him from running the 40 in Indianapolis.

Other superlatives from the pro day workouts included 29 reps on the bench press from offensive lineman Eric Wilson, a transfer from Harvard.

Brisker recorded a team-best 38.5-inch vertical. Castro-Fields had a 10-foot-11 broad jump.

According to Penn State, representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance, including four general managers in Brian Gutekunst (Green Bay Packers), John Lynch (San Francisco 49ers), Jon Robinson (Tennessee Titans) and Eric DeCosta (Baltimore Ravens). Also at Holuba Hall were Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Penn State Pro Day Results

*-number is from NFL Combine

NAME POS HT WT BENCH VERT BROAD 40 PRO “L”
Jaquan Brisker S 6’1.5” 206 22* 38.5” 10’4”* 4.43 4.19 6.91
Ellis Brooks LB 6’1.3” 226 23 33.5” 9’2” 4.77 4.31 7.28
Tariq Castro-Fields CB 6’0.7 195 14 37” 10’11” 4.38* 4.06 7.05
Max Chizmar LB 6’1.6” 234 24 33” 9’8” 4.90 4.65 7.64
Jahan Dotson WR 5’10.7” 184 15 36”* 10’1”* 4.43* 7.28*
Arnold Ebikietie DE 6’2.6” 247 19 38”* 10’8”* 4.65 4.24 6.95
Drew Hartlaub S 5’11.1” 170 36” 10’9” 4.22 4.15 6.75
Vlad Hilling K 5’11.1” 225
Jesse Luketa DE/LB 6’3” 257 18 36.5” 10’0” 4.89* 4.27 7.29
Brandon Smith LB 6’3.5” 244 20 37.5”* 10’8”* 4.52* 4.08 6.94
Jordan Stout K/P 6’3.3” 209 4.65*
Derrick Tangelo DT 6’1.7” 296 21 31” 9’5” 4.89 4.87
Rasheed Walker OL 6’6” 324
Benjamin Wilson WR 6’2.4” 209 13 35.5” 10’3” 4.70 4.89 7.29
Eric Wilson OL 6’3.5” 306 29 29” 8’6” 5.23 4.58 7.39