New defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is stepping in for long time Penn State assistant Brent Pry, who left to become head coach at Virginia Tech.

Quarterback Drew Allar is one of several true freshmen who enrolled in January that fans will get their first look at on Saturday.

The Blue-White Game is back. Just not quite in the same format as most remember.

For the first time since 2019, any and all fans can enter Beaver Stadium for free to get a sneak peek at the 2022 Nittany Lions on Saturday. Parking costs $20 and can be bought at the stadium or online through Ticketmaster.

The event will be live at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network with Penn State alums Matt Millen and Scranton’s Matt McGloin joining Rick Pizzo on commentary.

What fans won’t see is a traditional game between a Blue squad and a White squad. Injuries on the offensive line have left the Lions shorthanded up front, so the scrimmage will be scored as offense vs. defense.

The offense will earn points as usual while the defense will score seven points on a touchdown, three on a turnover, two for each safety, three-and-out and sack and one point per punt forced. Penn State last used a similar format under former coach Bill O’Brien.

Coach James Franklin hasn’t been able to field a full two-deep on his offensive line for at least parts of the spring, prompting the change.

“Will be different than what we’ve done in the past,” Franklin said Wednesday. “We’ll probably go offense on one sideline, defense on the other to help our O-line out. And then also to get enough special teams situations in between.”

The event figures to have more of a practice feel to it than a full scrimmage. Coaches would like to get some players involved who aren’t cleared for full contact yet but can work in “thud” sessions, where no one leaves their feet.

“Some of the periods will be thud, some of the periods will be live,” Franklin said. “There are some players that aren’t cleared for live, but they are cleared for thud, so it allows us to get more guys reps. So it won’t be a traditional spring game like we’ve had in the past.”

One example is redshirt freshman Landon Tengwall. A potential starter in the fall at guard, Tengwall was battling an injury this spring but was back at practice in the portion open to media on Wednesday.

“He got dinged up and missed a number of practices. But he was doing really well,” Franklin said. “That’s gonna be a competition. We got some guys coming in, we got some transfers. There will be some really good competition on the offensive line.”

“The hard part is the guys that pretty much went all spring without missing (any days) — I think Juice (Scruggs), Caedan (Wallace) and Olu (Fashanu) went the entire spring — and their rep count was through the roof because of our numbers on the O-line. So those guys, they’ve gotten significantly better. And it’s gonna be challenging for guys to come in and compete with them. But there will be a pretty good competition, I think across the offensive line.”

Scruggs and Wallace are returning starters, with Scruggs set to play center full-time after working at both right guard and center last season. Wallace is back to play right tackle while Fashanu is in line to take over on the left, where he got his first career start in the Outback Bowl with Rasheed Walker leaving early for the NFL.

Tengwall and Sal Wormley have been the top options at guard for the spring. Tengwall was the Lions’ highest-rated recruit in the 2021 signing class, and Wormley was on track to winning a starting job in training camp last year before an injury cost him the entire season.

The group will also be bolstered next month with the arrival of Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, who was one of the top interior linemen available in the portal.

Players to watch

With Penn State likely taking it easy on some veterans, there are plenty of early enrollees from the Lions’ heralded 2022 recruiting class who may get their chance to shine.

As far as a potential immediate impact, true freshman running backs Nick Singleton (No. 10) and Kaytron Allen (No. 13) could fit the bill.

Singleton is the reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year after posting 2,000 yards on the ground and 44 touchdowns last fall for Governor Mifflin High School outside of Reading. Allen has the experience of playing at highly regarded IMG Academy in Florida with some of the country’s top prospects.

Both have already impressed veteran teammates during spring ball.

“There was one play by Nick Singleton that was pretty impressive,” senior defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “It was a simple inside-zone, outside-zone. He pressed the line hard, saw a hole and cut it back for an 80-yard touchdown. He got up to full speed. It was impressive.”

The Lions had little success on the ground last season. A combination of an inconsistent rotation of rushers, an underperforming offensive line and a first-year coordinator who leaned more on the passing game.

Keyvone Lee is the returning starter with Noah Cain departing for LSU.

“(The freshmen) added a lot of competition,” Lee said. “They came in hungry and ready to work. They’ve been getting better and making us better. Even when I have to sit down and teach them the schemes, I’m learning myself from teaching them.

“I can’t wait to see what they do in the fall.”

As for the future, there’s plenty of interest in Penn State’s two newest quarterbacks, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. Both freshmen arrived in January with Allar rated by some recruiting services as the country’s No. 1 quarterback prospect.

With Sean Clifford returning for a sixth season, there’s no rush in getting them ready right away as the Lions hope to have them learn this season along with redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux.

The 6-foot-5 Allar may not be ready for the jump from high school to the Big Ten just yet, but his physical gifts are already turning heads.

“His arm is crazy,” said senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, the Lackawanna College alum who tied for the national lead in interceptions last season. “He can throw from the right side of the field way back to the left side accurately and efficiently.

“His arm is what has impressed me the most. He’s continuing to get better every day.”

On defense, the newcomer who has drawn the most praise is defensive tackle Zane Durant.

The Florida native has had more opportunities for reps this spring with returning starter PJ Mustipher recovering from major surgery and others battling injuries.

“Zane Durant is flashing at a position where it’s usually hard to flash at for a freshman,” Franklin said. “If he keeps trending the way he is right now, I think he’s going to have the chance to compete for playing time as a true freshman at D-tackle, which is unusual.”

Aside from the freshmen, fans will also get a look at Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley, a wide receiver who comes from one of the country’s most prolific passing offenses to provide a veteran option with Jahan Dotson off to the NFL.

“He’s a very experienced guy that comes really game ready. He has a lot of experience,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “I don’t think there’s going to be a moment where he’s wide-eyed. I think he’s going to be anticipating tough competition and thrive in that type of setting.”