Jahan Dotston’s bet paid off.

The stellar wide receiver thought he could raise his stock by returning to Penn State for one more season in 2021. On Thursday night, he became the second-highest drafted wideout in school history.

In a draft deep in talent at his position, Dotson still managed to stand out. He was selected even higher than nearly every projection out there, going No. 16 overall to the Washington Commanders.

Penn State has had a run of successful receivers in the NFL, with fellow school record-setters Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin and KJ Hamler all landing in the second round.

But Dotson managed to trump them all, becoming just the fourth Penn State wideout to hear his name called in the first, and the first in nearly 20 years to go that high.

Only Kenny Jackson, the No. 4 pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1984 draft, was taken sooner. Dotson also joins Bryant Johnson (No. 17, Arizona Cardinals, 2003) and O.J. McDuffie (No. 25, Miami Dolphins, 1993).

Dotson became Penn State’s 40th all-time first-round pick at any position.

“The Commanders are getting an incredibly talented, thoughtful & hard working teammate,” Lions coach James Franklin wrote on social media. “We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State & I am grateful for the opportunity to coach, teach & mentor you! I will always be here for you & your family!”

Though he became one of Penn State’s most prolific pass-catchers, Dotson nearly went to school some 3,000 miles away.

Dotson was originally committed to UCLA, but when the Bruins made a late-year coaching change to former Eagles boss Chip Kelly, the door opened for Franklin and the Lions to pounce.

A standout at Nazareth High School, Dotson flipped to Penn State at the start of the early signing period in December 2018. By 2019, he had a starting job, and by 2020 it was clear to all that he was an NFL talent.

Dotson broke out with a three-touchdown performance against Ohio State in 2020, but the Lions’ disappointing 4-5 finish in the pandemic-shortened season led to him returning for another year in college.

He didn’t disappoint, catching 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, setting multiple single-season and career records, teaming with Sean Clifford for the most touchdowns for a quarterback-receiver duo in school history.

When he declared for the draft in December prior to Penn State’s bowl game, he departed No. 2 all-time in receptions (183) and touchdown catches (25) for the Lions and sat No. 4 in receiving yards (2,757).

It could be the start of a busy weekend for Penn State.

Friday’s second and third rounds could see safety Jaquan Brisker and edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie hear their names called.

Tackle Rasheed Walker, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and linebacker Brandon Smith are also expected to be drafted, with punter Jordan Stout, linebacker Ellis Brooks and edge rusher Jesse Luketa also hoping to get called by the end of Saturday.