Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) joined fellow secondary standout Jaquan Brisker (1) as an NFL draftee this weekend. Castro-Fields went in the sixth round to the 49ers on Saturday after Brisker was picked by the Bears in Friday’s second round.

Jordan Stout became the first Penn State punter to be drafted as high as the fourth round on Saturday, going to the Baltimore Ravens.

Last weekend, James Franklin declared that Jordan Stout would be the first punter selected in the NFL draft.

The Penn State coach was right. Stout wasn’t just the No. 1 punter off the board Saturday, he was the first punter in Penn State history to be selected as high as the fourth round.

Just before that, Brandon Smith became the 70th Penn State linebacker to be drafted, the highest number for any school in the nation.

By the time Saturday was over, Penn State had capped off one of its best draft weekends in history. With eight players selected, the Nittany Lions set a new high mark for the Franklin era and the most since 10 Penn Staters were drafted in 1996. The five defensive players taken were the most since 1992.

Smith and Stout both went in the fourth round to the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. They were joined by cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, who was picked in the sixth round by the San Francisco 49ers. Tackle Rasheed Walker and linebacker/edge Jesse Luketa both went in the seventh, with Walker going to the Green Bay Packers and Luketa taken by the Arizona Cardinals.

Prior to Saturday, Penn State had three players drafted in the top 50 overall.

Wideout Jahan Dotson went No. 16 in Thursday’s first round to the Washington Commanders. Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie and safety Jaquan Brisker were second-round selections on Friday, with Ebiketie landing at No. 38 with the Atlanta Falcons and Brisker heading to the Chicago Bears with the 48th pick.

While he might have imagined a higher draft slot, this was a day Smith had envisioned going back to high school.

A five-star recruit out of Virginia, Smith was Penn State’s top-rated signee in the 2019 class. And his 6-foot-4 frame and athleticism looked to have him ticketed for the minimum three years in college before hitting the draft.

That’s indeed what happened when the Panthers, coached by Penn State alum Matt Rhule, nabbed him with the 120th overall pick.

“We are so thrilled for Brandon to have his dream of playing in the NFL come true,” Franklin said through the school. “He will be a great fit for the Panthers organization. With an impressive combination of size and speed, Brandon has all the tools to be a successful NFL linebacker. He showed tremendous growth during his time here at Penn State and I am excited to see him showcase his athleticism on Sundays.”

Smith’s size and speed had scouts interested, but it didn’t translate to results on the field the way it did for Micah Parsons, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Missed tackles and a tendency for overpursuit kept Smith from becoming an All-American like some of his predecessors.

Whereas Smith had scholarship offers from just about any school he wanted in high school, Stout needed to transfer from Virginia Tech to Penn State to earn one.

The Hokies’ loss was the Lions’ gain, as Stout’s booming leg quickly won him the punting and kickoff job. By 2021, he was handling field goal duties as well and finished as a finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter.

It was enough for the Ravens to use the 130th overall pick on him, a high choice for any specialist.

“Jordan is a great example of a guy who transferred into Penn State and immediately bought into our process and core values, worked as hard as anyone and succeeded because of it,” Franklin said. “He began his career as a kickoff specialist and did a tremendous job developing into one of the best punters in the country.”

Stout became just the fifth punter to be drafted out of Penn State and the first since John Bruno in 1987. Now he has a chance to join his predecessor, Blake Gillikin (New Orleans Saints), as an NFL starter at the position.

Things were quiet for Penn State alums until the very end of the sixth, when Castro-Fields got the call from the 49ers with the final pick of the round at No. 221 overall.

One of the last remaining members of the Lions’ 2017 signing class, Castro-Fields started 30 games and appeared in 52 after returning for a fifth year granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

He was the 10th defensive back to be drafted under Franklin.

“I am confident Tariq will make a seamless transition into the NFL and bring with him a veteran presence few rookies possess,” Franklin said. “He has triumphed in the face of adversity after missing the bulk of the 2020 season due to injury and came back even stronger for his final season.”

Walker did land in the draft, albeit later than he might have hoped when the Packers nabbed him with the 249th overall pick.

A former top-100 overall recruit nationally, Walker was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Lions and started 32 straight games.

“Over the course of his career, Rasheed transformed himself mentally and physically to a point where he developed into one of the best tackles in the Big Ten conference,” Franklin said.

His draft stock likely wasn’t helped by an injury that had him on crutches at the end of the season and kept him from participating in some drills at the combine and during pro day.

Then, with seven picks remaining in the draft, Luketa got the call from the Cardinals with the No. 256 overall pick.

Luketa spent most of his time in Happy Valley at linebacker, but flashed plenty of promise playing as a defensive end in 2021, highlighted by a pick-six.

“I am a huge fan of Jesse and am proud of all he has accomplished within our program,” Franklin said. “His knowledge of the game, physical nature, and ability to play multiple positions will allow Jesse to enjoy a successful NFL career for years to come.”