Torn knee ligaments threatened to derail the recruiting process for Ta’Mere Robinson.

But even after the talented pass rusher’s junior season ended because of surgery, scholarship offers from the likes of USC, Miami and Texas A&M kept rolling in to open 2022.

On Friday, though, it was all about one of the first schools to recruit him. Penn State had offered Robinson more than two years ago, and it culminated in the Pittsburgh native choosing the Nittany Lions on Friday.

“I will be attending the one and only LBU, Penn State University, to continue my academic and athletic career,” Robinson said in a video announcing his college choice.

A surge that began this week with a commitment from Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery on Monday continued with pledges from Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas on Thursday and Robinson on Friday.

All three prospects are rated four stars in the 247Sports Composite, pushing the Lions up to No. 3 in the national team rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. The Lions narrowly moved in front of Clemson and Texas and trail only Notre Dame and Ohio State — though plenty can still happen between now and the December signing window.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Robinson provides some flexibility for Penn State — he could be a linebacker at the next level, but he certainly has the frame to grow into a defensive end.

Robinson’s decision ultimately came down to Penn State, Miami and Virginia Tech, with all three finalists getting official visits last month.

Penn State got the final stop on the tour and managed to make a strong enough impression to get a commitment as Robinson prepares to return for his senior season at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh’s City League.

Robinson is the No. 3 overall prospect in Pennsylvania in the 2023 cycle, according to the Composite rankings. That gives the Lions pledges from three of the state’s top four seniors, joining Wyomissing offensive lineman J’ven Williams (No. 1) and Roman Catholic edge rusher Jameial Lyons (No. 4).

Montgomery (No. 7), Chartiers Valley defensive back Lamont Payne (No. 10), Exeter Township tight end Joey Schlaffer (No. 11) and North Penn wide receiver Yazeed Haynes (No. 16) round out the Lions’ local crop for 2023.

Penn State has 19 total commitments in the class as the school looks to find its way at the start of a new era of the sport that allows players to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

With three major recruits choosing the Lions this week, coach James Franklin took to Twitter to express his gratitude shortly after Robinson announced his decision.

“I am so appreciative of our staff & players for their hard work & relentless effort as we work together to navigate the continuously changing landscape of college football,” Franklin wrote. “Their dedication & perseverance has been crucial to our success. The best is yet to come.”