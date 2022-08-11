🔊 Listen to this

A day after losing one of the top-rated prospects in the class, Penn State added a surprise commitment from a blue-chip wide receiver.

Four-star speedster Carmelo Taylor pledged to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, choosing Penn State over South Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others.

That doesn’t completely ease the sting from Tuesday — when top-100 overall recruit Tomarrion Parker, a defensive lineman from Alabama, decommitted — but it helps the Lions.

Taylor was widely predicted by recruiting analysts to pick the Gamecocks, and he may have even caught Penn State’s coaching staff by surprise. The Lions were on the practice field Wednesday when he announced his decision on Instagram and Penn State didn’t have its usual social media posts announcing a commitment ready to go.

Regardless, Taylor gives a big boost of speed to the Lions’ 2023 signing class, checking in as a reigning Virginia state track champion in the 100 and 200-meter dashes out of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder is rated the No. 43 wideout in the country and the No. 6 overall recruit in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite.