A sneak peek came last week courtesy of Penn State’s social media accounts.

They were just a few short clips of the Nittany Lions’ newest running backs — zoomed in and cut up as to not reveal too much. But there they were, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both breaking off long touchdown runs during training camp. One of Allen’s highlights even featured him steamrolling a fellow freshman en route to big yardage.

“There’s been a buzz, obviously, about the two freshman backs,” Lions coach James Franklin told reporters in State College on Wednesday.

All signs point toward both Allen and Singleton, a national high school player of the year award winner out of Governor Mifflin near Reading, being a part of Penn State’s offense from the start.

That writing on the wall most likely led to the recent decision by another back, Caziah Holmes, to enter the transfer portal.

Holmes was one of five scholarship running backs on the roster to open camp along with the freshmen, returning starter Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford. But not long after the team held a scrimmage in Beaver Stadium last week, Holmes’ name disappeared from the roster and popped up in the portal.

“In the nature of college football right now, I think you have to somewhat expect it,” Franklin said. “I don’t necessarily see it having a huge impact on where we were trending. Which is probably why (Holmes leaving) happened.

“But I don’t think it’s too far out of what we expected, how things played out. Obviously whether it’s him or other guys, we want nothing but the best for them and their futures. It’s a very different college football than what we all grew up with, but it’s part of the process now.”

Franklin said he thought Allen and Singleton were pushing the entire running back room following a 2021 campaign that saw the Lions finish near the bottom of the country in rushing.

Lee, though, still managed nearly five yards per carry and remains the favorite to be the first man up in the backfield when Penn State opens the season at Purdue in two weeks.

“I think Keyvone’s probably better than what he gets credit for,” Franklin said. “I think he’s got a chance to have a really good year for us. I also think we have four backs that we have a lot confidence in with different styles, different abilities. But I also say there’s a lot left in the tank for Keyvone. I think he’s taken a big step, and I think he’ll have a chance to show that this year.”

TALLEY OUT

Holmes wasn’t the only player to enter the portal since the start of camp.

True freshman defensive end Ken Talley, who had been the last member of the 2022 signing class to arrive on campus, is already off the team and in the portal.

While Franklin at least hinted at how Holmes’ situation played out, he was more tight-lipped when asked about Talley, saying, “It didn’t work out for a variety of reasons.”

“We don’t get into the specifics of any of these things,” Franklin said. “I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to talk about any of these guys and the specifics on why they’re leaving. That’s their personal business, and we want them to be able to leave and go on and be successful.”

ELSDON IN FRONT

One of the biggest position battles this summer has been at middle linebacker, where Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King have been the top candidates to replace multi-year starter Ellis Brooks.

Though both players will ultimately see playing time, Elsdon has the upper hand midway through camp.

“I think as you guys know, Elsdon and Kobe, that was going to be a heated competition,” Franklin said. “I’d say right now, Elsdon is a little bit ahead of Kobe. Kobe’s still kind of figuring it all out. You’ve gotta remember, he’s still a redshirt freshman and that guy is basically the quarterback of the defense.

“There’s still time between now and the first game before we actually name starters, but he’s still got time. But he’s going to play a lot, no matter what. We’ll see where he’s at and the rest of the guys are as well as the season goes on.”

Franklin also made it a point to single out the work done by Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Seminary alum Robbie Dwyer at linebacker.

The coach compared Dwyer to another fellow walk-on in Jan Johnson, who eventually earned a scholarship and became a starter.

“He’s a guy I’ve been making a big deal out of with the team,” Franklin said of the Pringle native. “I think he’s going to have a huge special teams role for us this year. I’m really proud of him.”