College milestone

for WA’s DeLuca

For Dominic DeLuca, it was three months shy of three years between tackles in a live game.

The last one had come in the first week of December in 2019. Playing quarterback and safety despite a torn ACL, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to an incredible rally and a state championship in Hershey.

On the first week of September in 2022, DeLuca, now a linebacker at Penn State, was not going to miss this opportunity.

Playing on the kickoff team on the final play of the first half in Thursday’s season opener at Purdue, DeLuca saw the Boilermakers’ Charlie Jones take the ball out of the end zone, hoping to break off a miracle touchdown return.

DeLuca made sure he didn’t even reach his own 15-yard line.

The West Pittston native got downfield, stopped as Jones made a cut toward an opening and then quickly filled the gap, taking Jones’ legs out from under him to end the half.

It was DeLuca’s first career collegiate tackle. And No. 2 was even bigger.

Penn State had just taken a 35-31 lead with 57 seconds to go. And when Gabe Nwosu’s ensuing kickoff didn’t reach the end zone, the Boilers were looking for a big return to spark a potential winning drive.

Once again Jones fielded the kick. Once again, DeLuca was there to stop him, getting down the field quickly and dropping Jones at the 19.

Purdue never got across midfield on the drive, sealing a Penn State victory.

It was a long time coming for DeLuca, who won a state MVP award as a senior at Wyoming Area and then accepted an offer as a preferred walk-on for the Nittany Lions in early 2020.

Between the rehab on his knee and the onset of the pandemic, DeLuca didn’t enroll at Penn State until January 2021. He spent a short time working with the safeties before being moved to linebacker, where he has quickly worked his way up the depth chart.

DeLuca redshirted last season while appearing in three games, predominately on special teams. His work in practice drew attention from the coaches, who named him a Developmental Squad Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

He followed that up with an impressive Blue-White Game performance that saw him pick up a pair of interceptions and a sack.

Working on the kickoff team last fall typically involved running down the field and watching the kicks of NFL draft pick Jordan Stout sail through the end zone.

His responsibilities have picked up since then.

Though Penn State no longer releases an official depth chart, it appears DeLuca has already claimed a spot on the two-deep behind senior Jonathan Sutherland at outside linebacker.

Before making that first tackle on Thursday, DeLuca stepped in for Sutherland in the second quarter with Purdue backed up inside its own 5-yard line.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who also works directly with the linebackers, didn’t hesitate to use DeLuca on the blitz, twice sending him after Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell in the end zone.

Though he wasn’t credited with a QB hurry on the stat sheet, DeLuca got into the backfield on a pair of incomplete passes as the Boilers went three-and-out. The ensuing punt led to good field position, which turned into a Lions touchdown.

Not a bad start for DeLuca, who isn’t the only former local standout to draw praise from the coaches this year.

Fellow walk-on linebacker Robbie Dwyer, who played at Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Seminary, also saw the field Thursday on special teams.

Lions coach James Franklin went out of his way during training camp last month to talk about Dwyer.

“The guy I want to give some credit to and some love to is Dwyer,” Franklin said. “Dwyer’s done a great job. In some ways, he kind of reminds me of the Jan Johnson story. Jan went from a scout team tight end to the starting middle linebacker. I’m pretty proud of (Dwyer) as well.

“There’s a number of guys, but he’s a guy I’ve been making a big deal out of with the team. I think he’s going to have a huge special teams role for us this year. I’m really proud of him, and I think you guys will see it.”