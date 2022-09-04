A record night

for Porter, DBs

Jeff Brohm could only shake his head after losing to Penn State.

“One more first down,” the Purdue coach sighed, “and the game is over.”

With the game on the line, Manny Diaz’s defense wouldn’t let it happen.

Brohm has a well-deserved reputation of being one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. In Thursday night’s season opener, he and Diaz — the former Miami head coach now serving as Penn State’s defensive coordinator — traded blows throughout the night.

Diaz prevailed in the first half. Brohm made adjustments at halftime and was able to open up the middle of the field, leading to a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.

But in the fourth it was Diaz’s group that won the war, led by a historic performance by the secondary.

In his first game since taking over for long-time assistant Brent Pry at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ defense, Diaz closed strong.

It was a one-score game through multiple lead changes in the fourth quarter, and the numbers over the final 15 minutes told the story.

Purdue ran 24 plays over five possessions. The Boilermakers punted four times and had their desperation drive in the final minute end on the wrong side of midfield with an incompletion that could have been ruled a sack.

The Boilers managed just 50 yards in the quarter and couldn’t deliver the knockout after they took the lead on Chris Jefferson’s 72-yard pick-six of Sean Clifford.

Star quarterback Aidan O’Connell finished with 365 yards but went 6-for-13 in the fourth and was sacked twice. The sixth-year senior did complete a third-and-9 pass to nearly put the game away in the final five minutes. But the drive stalled at midfield, allowing Penn State to put together a game-winning 80-yard march the other way.

Lions coach James Franklin credited his defense’s depth with making a difference in the clutch.

“We had a plan to rotate,” Franklin said. “I am determined to develop depth. Last year we weren’t able to do that, and it cost us. So we are going to develop depth by playing guys.

“If you think we played a lot of guys this week, we plan on doing it again next week. And hopefully that will help us in fourth quarters, like tonight. And hopefully that will help us later in the season, keeping guys healthy.”

Nowhere was it more important than in the secondary.

Purdue threw the ball 60 times and was trying to clinch the win through the air in the fourth quarter rather than hand it off to try and bleed clock.

The plan backfired because of some sticky coverage by the Lions, who were credited with a school record 16 pass breakups after the box score was amended on Saturday. According to Penn State, it was the most in a single game by any FBS school since 2018.

Top corner Joey Porter Jr. had an incredible six breakups — most by a player in any game in school history — as O’Connell wasn’t shy about testing the future NFLer.

“No, I’m never surprised,” Porter told Penn State’s online postgame show. “I love the work. Shoot, they wanna keep throwing my way, then we’re gonna do it.”

Porter nearly had himself a pick-six in the first quarter. But when he couldn’t corral the ball, he missed out on another breakup when it tipped to a Purdue receiver.

The missed opportunity didn’t faze Porter, who also finished with a game-high eight tackles and a fumble recovery that set up a touchdown.

Zakee Wheatley forced that lone turnover of the night, punching a ball loose late in the first half with Purdue driving for a score. Porter recovered, and the Lions turned it into seven points the other way.

Safety Keaton Ellis, who got the start opposite Ji’Ayir Brown, had four breakups. Corners Johnny Dixon (two), Daequan Hardy (two) and Kalen King (1) also got in on the action.

But the biggest one went to Hardy on the possession before Penn State’s winning drive.

On third-and-6, Boilers receiver TJ Sheffield got behind Hardy and looked poised to haul in that one decisive first down that Brohm talked about. But the ball was a bit underthrown, allowing Hardy to recover and get his arm up for the deflection just as the pass arrived.

Purdue punt. Penn State touchdown. Ballgame.

The secondary’s performance was made more impressive when considering the pass rush struggled to get to O’Connell through three quarters.

Part of that is by design, as the Boilers emphasized getting rid of the ball quickly and didn’t take many deep shots. When it counted, though, the Lions found ways to get home.

First it was Jonathan Sutherland with the team’s first sack of the season to open the fourth.

And when the Lions went up 35-31 in the final minute, Diaz didn’t go conservative. After a Purdue first down, Diaz called a corner blitz with Dixon surprising O’Connell for a 10-yard loss that forced a timeout.

Even with seven seconds left, Penn State wasn’t about to send every defensive back toward the end zone. Purdue tried to complete a quick 10-yard out to make for a more manageable Hail Mary, but Porter was lurking to take away the easy throw, forcing an incompletion.

O’Connell never even got to try and heave it 60 yards on the final play as defensive end Chop Robinson beat the right tackle cleanly and got to the quarterback. O’Connell flipped it away to deprive Robinson of the sack. But the play was made.

“(O’Connell) gets the ball out quickly. And there’s very few people that get a ton of sacks against these guys,” Franklin said. “They do a really good job with it. But we were able to get sacks when it mattered most. And then obviously we’ve got to build on it.”