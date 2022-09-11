🔊 Listen to this

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar took over the offense early in the second half and threw a pair of touchdowns on Saturday.

STATE COLLEGE — Nick Singleton found the corner. Drew Allar found the open man. Ten more of their true freshman classmates found some reps.

If Penn State is able to claw back into the national scene, it’s going to be in large part to days like this. A 46-10 hammering of overmatched Ohio on Saturday that allowed the Nittany Lions to get a big portion of their heralded recruiting class some real action.

And after the showing by the freshmen, Singleton in particular, Penn State’s future may become Penn State’s present very quickly.

Singleton broke a historic drought for the Lions on the ground — 17 straight games without a 100-yard rusher — in style. The rookie from the Reading area went for 179 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. It was the most rushing yards ever for a Penn State player making his Beaver Stadium debut.

The reigning Gatorade national high school player of the year broke three runs of 40-plus yards, each time using his speed to bounce off right tackle and take off down the sideline. It was the first time in 20 years that a Lions player had three runs over 40 yards in a game, going back to Heisman finalist Larry Johnson.

For Singleton, it started with a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter. A 48-yard run to open the second half. And another score from 44 yards out in the third quarter.

“He’s got such good speed,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “Maybe in years past when the read would be cloudy and you’d want to bounce it, we didn’t always have the speed to get to the edge like he does. He showed the ability to do that. And a run that may typically be three or four yards has a chance to be 80 with him.

“I do think it has an impact, obviously not just on the rushing stats, but I think it has an impact on defensive coordinators. When they know if they’re not in their gap or they make a mistake that there’s a back on the other side that can go 80 yards at any point. There’s a lot of value in that.”

Penn State (2-0) finished with 572 yards of offense with 234 on the ground.

With the game well in control at 26-7 early in the third quarter, the coaches gave quarterback Sean Clifford (19-27, 233 total yards, two total TDs) an early exit to get an extended look at Allar, the heir apparent.

Allar went 6-for-8 for 88 yards and two scores and even kept the ball on a few option plays. His first career score came on a lob to fellow freshman Omari Evans that Allar made look effortless for 32 yards behind the defense.

More impressive was his second strike in which he avoided a potential sack, stepped up in the pocket and delivered a ball on the money to an open man, redshirt freshman tight end Khalil Dinkins.

“The biggest thing that I think jumps out to everybody is that he’s just super poised in there for a young kid,” Franklin said. “The game seems slow to him already. I think he’s doing a really good job from a preparation standpoint.

“I think it also helps that he’s 6-5 and 242 pounds because he’s bigger than half the guys chasing him.”

Clifford isn’t oblivious to the fact that fans are excited to see Allar, a five-star recruit rated by one service as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 signing cycle. That much was apparent by the loud roar that went up from the crowd when Allar took the field coming out of a TV timeout.

For his part, Clifford welcomed it on Saturday, pointing out that the Lions were unable to get last season’s top backup — Ta’Quan Roberson — much of any work last September.

When Clifford was injured in October at Iowa, Roberson looked overwhelmed as the Hawkeyes rallied for a win that sent the Lions into a spiral for the rest of the season.

“This is my last year. I want to be out there with my guys as much as possible,” Clifford said. “But the one thing I will say is if it means giving up some time to get guys prepared, I want to win more than anything. I have no ego in that. The only thing that matters to me is winning football games.

“I know how important it is to get those guys reps, because if anything happens to me, I want to win games. That’s all that matters. I think it was awesome today to be able to get Drew in there for series after series and (third-stringer Christian Veilleux) as well. It was a lot of fun to watch and I’m just super proud of our room because I think that we handle everything well.”

Another team captain, Ji’Ayir Brown, spoke highly of the freshmen as a whole.

“Most young guys come in, they think it’s college and all they want to do is party,” the senior safety from Lackawanna College said. “These guys came in young but with the mindset of 50-, 60-year-olds. These guys came in, they were ready to work. They want to play this year, and they were all about football.”

As Penn State prepares for a trip to Auburn next week, the onus will fall on Franklin to find a way to best manage his young talent.

The spotlight will mainly be at running back where Singleton and another true freshman, Kaytron Allen, got most of the work on Saturday. Between them, they have dramatically upgraded the skill level at the position.

That also meant that Keyvone Lee, the Lions’ leading rusher the last two seasons who caught the game-winning touchdown just a week earlier, had just one carry for zero yards against Ohio.

“Some guys’ roles are going to increase as the year goes on. Some guys’ roles are going to decrease as the year goes on,” Franklin said. “That’s the balancing act of being able to manage all of that. … That’s one of the jobs of the head coach, right? That’s to manage all of the personalities and egos that we have — and that is players as well as staff.

“It’s not always a fun job, but it’s a big part of what we do and how we do it. … Ultimately, we have to do what’s best for the team.”