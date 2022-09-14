🔊 Listen to this

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his record-setting Beaver Stadium debut on Saturday.

Penn State players were greeted to some uncomfortable conditions last week when preparing for their home opener.

Music blasting at full volume during plays. Silent counts for the offense. Even an attempt to make things as muggy as possible inside the team’s Holuba Hall practice facility.

“The guys are looking at me like I’m crazy — the staff and the players,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “We went all silent count all last week in practice with the music as loud as possible.

“Everybody is like, ‘Well, we’re at home this week.’ Well, obviously, we were starting our preparation a week ahead for that without telling anybody that’s what we were doing.”

Even a coach as devoted to the “one game at a time” mantra as Franklin can find some spots to start looking ahead a little bit.

That’s been the case this month as the Nittany Lions prepare for their long-awaited trip to Alabama to face Auburn on Saturday.

Though the Tigers have fallen from the ranks of national contenders and are facing some turbulent times under second-year coach Bryan Harsin, a trip to SEC country should not be underestimated.

Franklin himself has not been to Jordan-Hare Stadium — his lone matchup with Auburn while leading Vanderbilt was at home — but his SEC experience tells him that his team needs to be prepared for the trip, the atmosphere and, yes, the humidity.

“We messed around with Holuba, closing the doors and turning the heat on and trying to get prepared for that as well,” Franklin said.

Franklin regularly prepares players for road games by showing them pictures and videos of the opposing stadium, locker rooms and game operations in hopes that nothing will surprise them.

Prior to Purdue, it was train whistles and the strobe light system the Boilermakers use in the stadium after big plays.

This week it’s Auburn’s War Eagle display before kickoff and a note that the scoreboard end of the field has caused some problems with noise for opponents.

“We know it’s going to be challenging and got a ton of respect for it, but we didn’t wait until this week to get started,” Franklin said. “We did it during training camp (and) really did it last week.

“… It’s going to be challenging and we’re going to try it prepare for it the best we can. At the end of the day, we still have to go out and execute it. And that’s not just with our starters. That’s with whoever could possibly be in the game.”

QB quandary

Franklin was able to get three of his quarterbacks work in Saturday’s blowout of Ohio.

With memories of getting little meaningful action for his backups early last fall — and the devastating results against Iowa and beyond — Franklin made sure to get Drew Allar into the game early in the third quarter. That also allowed Christian Veilleux to play a good chunk of the fourth, as starter Sean Clifford took an early exit.

The trick, as always, is finding a way to manage the quarterback room moving forward. Allar’s trajectory as a five-star recruit who has already moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart won’t be lost on Veilleux, a redshirt freshman, or fellow true freshman Beau Pribula, both of whom were blue-chip prospects with plenty of scholarship offers themselves.

Maintaining quarterback depth has never been more volatile with the advent of the transfer portal. History suggests that all three of Allar, Veilleux and Pribula won’t finish their careers at Penn State.

But it’s up to the coaching staff to try and keep things stable.

“You hope people will have patience to battle and compete, because there are a bunch of stories and examples of guys that have stuck it out and competed and it’s worked out well for them and the team,” Franklin said. “There are less and less of those stories in college football because of some of the new rules and dynamics that are there.

“At the end of the day, you just want to be as transparent, direct and honest as you possibly can, and hopefully be able to have the type of relationships with them and their parents that the conversation and communication is a two-way street. So that they can make great decisions and so you can be aware of what’s going on.”

Honors for Singleton

Not surprisingly, running back Nick Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after going off for 179 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries against the Bobcats.

Internally, Penn State coaches picked Singleton as the Offensive Player of the Game. He was joined by defensive end Chop Robinson for defense and fellow running back Devyn Ford as the special teams honoree.

Penn State also picks weekly scout team players of the week — the program calls it the development squad — and this week’s group included Scranton Prep’s Robert Rossi.

Rossi is a true freshman wide receiver from Archbald who officially joined the roster as a walk-on at the start of classes for the semester.

Poll debuts

After two weeks on the outside looking in, the Lions are back in the top 25 of both major polls.

Penn State emerged at No. 22 in the latest AP poll and No. 23 on the coaches ballot.

Auburn is also 2-0 but remained low in the others receiving votes category in both cases after a tougher-than-expected win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Three future Lions opponents in the Big Ten East are all ranked in the top 10 of the coaches poll in Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 5) and Michigan State (No. 9).

The AP has the Buckeyes at No. 3, the Wolverines at No. 4 and the Spartans at No. 11.

CMU kickoff set

Penn State is set to return home after the Auburn game to host Central Michigan in the final non-conference game of the regular season.

Kickoff for that game has been set for noon on Sept. 24 at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will carry the broadcast.