Center Juice Scruggs (70) and the offensive line kept Sean Clifford (14) and all of Penn State’s quarterbacks clean on Saturday, not allowing a sack against Auburn.

Three weeks into the season, James Franklin isn’t ready to change his public approach toward his offensive line.

Not yet, at least.

Franklin made it a point to open the preseason by saying he wasn’t going to predict a step forward for the beleaguered unit, as he had for several years.

“I’m not going to do that this year,” Franklin said in late July before training camp opened. “I’m going to let them prove that to you on the field.”

They certainly did that on Saturday.

Even if Auburn proves to be one of the SEC’s worst teams this year — and Penn State’s 41-12 win suggests that might be the case — the Tigers still have plenty of talent, with their defensive line serving as the defense’s strength.

That didn’t stop Penn State from a decisive win in the trenches. In a huge turnaround from last season, the Nittany Lions put the game away on the ground in the second half and didn’t allow a sack on any of the three quarterbacks who played.

But Franklin wasn’t about to brag on Tuesday. Not with a season-defining three-game stretch against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State awaiting in October.

“Yeah, I’m still not ready. I’m going to hold off,” Franklin said at his weekly press conference. “Like I also mentioned, you guys will clearly tell me how they’re playing. Obviously, I do think this past weekend with zero sacks and being able to run the ball the way we ran the ball and being on the road and handling crowd noise — which can be challenging for an offensive line — I do think it was a step in the right direction.

“But we still have work to do, and I’m still not ready to pound the table. But I probably won’t be all year long, because I know as soon as I say something positive, something won’t go well. So, I’m going to hold my thoughts.”

Olu Fashanu has been rock solid in his first season as the starter at left tackle. He gave up his first quarterback pressure of the season against Auburn, according to stats kept by Pro Football Focus.

Juice Scruggs, another year removed from a serious car accident that threatened his career, has flourished in a move from guard to center. Sal Wormley has also returned from an injury that cost him all of last season and has moved into Scruggs’ old spot at right guard.

Landon Tengwall and Hunter Nourzad have both gotten reps at left guard with Caedan Wallace and Bryce Effner also getting a split at tackle.

True freshman sensation Nick Singleton has notably had great success breaking huge runs off the right side, which he did two more times on Saturday after getting three gains of 40-plus yards the week before vs. Ohio.

Franklin was quick to credit improvement in blocking by the tight ends — particularly starter Brenton Strange, who pancaked his man to help spring Singleton on Saturday — as a big help.

“We talk about the O-line all the time and the run game. Our tight ends I think are having a big impact as well,” Franklin said. “I think Brenton is playing really well-rounded tight end play right now. I think the real true football people understand that. I think that’s going to help us throughout this year offensively.”

Weekly honors

All seven regulars on the offensive line split the coaches’ player of the game award for offense. On defense, it was safety Ji’Ayir Brown and defensive end Adisa Isaac.

Brown, who came up with an interception and a strip sack for two of the Lions’ four takeaways, was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, a day after receiving Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The Lackawanna College product is the second Lions defensive back to win a national weekly award, joining Joey Porter Jr., who had a school-record six pass break-ups in the season-opener.

Brown is the first Penn State player to win the weekly honor from the group behind the Nagurski trophy, which recognizes the top defensive player in the country for the season in December.

Dorm debates

Now 3-0 and up to No. 14 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, Franklin wasn’t shy about publicly stumping for more improvements for the program.

Asked about the play of some freshmen, including defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, Franklin took the opportunity to mention that the Lions nearly didn’t land Dennis-Sutton — a top-100 overall recruit — because of Penn State’s dorm conditions.

Dennis-Sutton is a Delaware native who played high school ball as a boarding student at Maryland’s McDonogh School.

“He had his own dorm room at McDonogh, and that was a big part in the recruiting process,” Franklin said. “A lot of schools that we recruit against either have athletic dorms or football-specific dorms. Auburn just built a football dorm, which people are going to say you’re not allowed to do that. There is a way to do it within the rules and still get the same thing accomplished.

“That was a big part in the recruiting process. We lost a kid a few years ago because we didn’t have singles for the football team like other schools do. That kid got drafted and now is playing in the NFL, and we almost lost Dani over it.”