Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols (7) led the country in rushing yards last season. He has five touchdowns in the first three games this season.

Jim McElwain knows all about that “SEC speed.”

The Central Michigan coach spent seven seasons in the conference — four as offensive coordinator at Alabama and three as head coach at Florida — so he’s very familiar with the athleticism on display on both sides of the ball.

All of that is to say the man is impressed with Penn State running back Nick Singleton heading into Saturday’s matchup at Beaver Stadium. Of particular note was Singleton’s 54-yard touchdown run in which Auburn safety Zion Puckett had the angle to stop the true freshman near the sideline — until he didn’t.

“Yeah, that guy is special,” McElwain told reporters ahead of the Chippewas trip to Beaver Stadium. “He’s something else. To see a guy run away from those guys last week — I know what kind of speed they’ve got and what kind of power they’ve got. It’s pretty impressive.”

McElwain coached Heisman winner Mark Ingram at Alabama, and his guys at Central Michigan haven’t been too shabby either. It was the Chippewas’ Lew Nichols — not Michigan State breakout star Kenneth Walker — who actually led the nation in rushing yards last season at 1,848 to go with 18 touchdowns.

It’s the setup for some serious talent in the backfield on Saturday as true freshmen Singleton and Kaytron Allen look to keep their momentum going after both scored twice against the Tigers last week.

Singleton drew national attention after carving through Auburn’s defense in the same manner as against Ohio a week earlier. Both games he needed just 10 carries to top 100 yards and two scores. The Berks County product leads the country with 11.1 yards per carry.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said Singleton hasn’t been affected by the early fame.

“Right now, Nick is handling things pretty well,” Franklin said. “I also think that’s a little bit his personality. Like, the players kind of give him a hard time because after he scores a touchdown or something, they say he has no swag. No swag, all substance. He doesn’t wear gloves. They love to give him a hard time, but it doesn’t faze him.

“I think he’s said 17 words since he’s been at Penn State. He’s very Steady Eddie, level-headed, doesn’t get too high or get too low. I think that’s kind of how he was raised, with his family, as well as the program that he came from, Governor Mifflin. I think they have done a really good job preparing him for this as well.”

Not to be overlooked is Nichols, who has five touchdowns through his first three games. His yardage numbers (264) are off of last season’s prolific pace because the Chippewas were playing from behind in a pair of losses to open the season and routed FCS Bucknell last week, allowing for backups to get into the game.

Penn State coaches have been long familiar with Nichols, who played at a prime recruiting ground, Cass Tech in Detroit, the same high school as Lions twin defenders Kalen King and Kobe King.

“I think you’re talking about a really productive back. … He’s a Detroit kid,” Franklin said. “But a different style back (to Auburn star Tank Bigsby). Tank was extremely quick and explosive. This kid’s very well-rounded, very productive, but probably a different style runner.”

THREE AND OUT

Infirmary report

Singleton and Allen have been productive despite a limited number of touches compared to some of the most successful running backs in the country.

But the rookies may get some more work on Saturday, as the status of Keyvone Lee is uncertain after the third-year back appeared to suffer an injury against Auburn.

Lee, who led the Lions in rushing each of the last two seasons, was hurt at the end of a run in the first quarter last week. And though Lee did return for a drive in the second half, Saturday could be an opportunity to rest if he isn’t at 100%.

“I’m not sure yet,” Franklin said after Wednesday’s practice. “He was out here. But yeah, I’m not sure yet.”

If Lee doesn’t play, it could also mean an uptick in snaps for Devyn Ford. Once one of the top running back recruits in the country, Ford never took off in college like Singleton and Allen are starting to do.

But despite being passed up by true freshmen on the depth chart, Ford said he never considered transferring.

“My mindset that my grandma instilled in me is you finish something that you start,” Ford said. “So I got that one thing on my mind. I gotta make sure I do everything I can to get the best out of the school and get the school to get the best out of me.”

Ruby anniversary

This season marks 40 years since Penn State claimed its first national title, capping off an 11-1 campaign in 1982 with a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia that finally put the Lions over the top.

The school is set to host members of that squad during Saturday’s game to celebrate the 40th anniversary. One of them will spend the game on the opposing sideline.

Former All-America safety Michael Zordich is Central Michigan’s defensive backs coach and will get to part of the honors.

Zordich played as a freshman in 1982 and was a captain on the 1985 squad that played for another national title before a long NFL career.

In addition, the Big Ten Network will have two commentators from different eras of Penn State history calling the action. Matt Millen will be in the booth doing color while Scranton’s Matt McGloin will serve as the sideline reporter.

Beer is coming

Penn State has officially approved beer sales on the concourse level at Beaver Stadium. But fans won’t be able to buy any during Saturday’s game.

A vote by the board of trustees approved the measure on Friday with the start date for beer sales “in the process of being finalized to be announced at a later date,” according to the university.

When it does begin, beer will be available “throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.” Customers will be limited to two drinks (16-ounce cans) per transaction, with sales halting at the end of the third quarter.