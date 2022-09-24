🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — The Beaver Stadium crowd was starting to grumble a bit. A 14-0 lead for Penn State had just evaporated and the Nittany Lions were about to give the ball back to upstart Central Michigan in the second quarter.

In need of a hero? How about Barney Amor?

That would be the Lions’ sixth-year senior at punter, a Colgate transfer who had the unenviable task of replacing that rarest of animals — a punter drafted in the fourth round — in Jordan Stout.

And through four games, Amor has proved to be one of Penn State’s best players, something he proved against Saturday.

Tied at 14-14, Amor executed a nearly flawless coffin corner punt that landed just in front of the pylon before spinning back away from the end zone and out of bounds at the 3-yard line.

“I would say that’s like 70% skill, 30% everything else — wind, block, how wet the ground is, everything like that,” Amor said. “But we also have different variations to make sure that guys are getting down there. So if it does kick back (in play), there are guys in the end zone to make sure they are there to stop it.”

Backed up, the Chippewas eventually had to punt from their own end zone, giving the Lions the ball back at the Central Michigan 34 after a nice return by Parker Washington.

Penn State found the end zone on the ensuing drive to take the lead for good.

Amor wasn’t finished. After the Lions stalled to open the second half, Amor responded with a 51-yard punt to the Chippewas’ 10 that was muffed and recovered by Curtis Jacobs.

Two plays later, Penn State had another touchdown, and the upset alert was off.

Amor had been a walk-on until training camp, when he learned he was on scholarship from no less than future Hall of Fame quarterback Eli Manning, who was in town filming for his ESPN web series.

WVC trio celebrates

Penn State recognized the 40th anniversary for its 1982 squad, the program’s first to win a national championship, on the field at halftime. And the Wyoming Valley was well represented.

Among the few dozen players in attendance for the celebration were brothers Lance Hamilton and H — who went by Harry Hamilton while playing at Penn State and Nanticoke — as well as former Meyers standout Todd Moules.

So, so close

As for current WVC alums on the team, linebacker Robbie Dwyer made the play of his college career in the fourth quarter when he got airborne and plucked down a pass for an impressive interception.

Unfortunately for Dwyer, who played at Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Seminary, he didn’t get credit for the takeaway. Penn State was flagged for an illegal substitution, and the play was wiped out.

Dwyer did record a tackle in the game while fellow linebacker Dominic DeLuca of Wyoming Area finished with three.

DeLuca’s day was highlighted by a series in the first half where he shed a block to drop Chippewas receiver Jalen McGaughy for no gain on first down, then came up with a QB hurry on a third-down blitz to help force an incompletion.

Infirmary report

• Running back Keyvone Lee was in uniform but didn’t see the field on Saturday a week after getting banged up against Auburn.

Lee, who led the Lions in rushing the last two seasons and caught the game-winning touchdown in the opener at Purdue, came out late for warm-ups and wasn’t involved in pregame drills.

He appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury in the first half against the Tigers but was able to return briefly for a drive in the second half. Lions coach James Franklin said during the week he wasn’t sure if Lee was going to be available for the game.

Freshman Nick Singleton got his second straight start at running back as he and Kaytron Allen split the carries.

• Lackawanna College transfer Tyrece Mills wasn’t suited up for the first month of the season, and the safety-turned-linebacker doesn’t look like he’ll be in action any time soon.

Mills was sporting a thick black brace on his right leg, meaning he could be headed for a redshirt after spending his first two years with the Falcons.

The Philadelphia native had been active at the start of training camp as the coaches switched him to work with the Sam linebackers, the same move made by other former safeties at the position, Jonathan Sutherland and DeLuca.

Penn State has also been without fifth-year man Charlie Katshir at the position. Katshir has battled injuries throughout his college career.

• Defensive linemen Coziah Izzard and Smith Vilbert did not play for the fourth straight game due to undisclosed disciplinary issues.

Up next

It’s back to Big Ten play for the rest of the regular season as Northwestern visits Beaver Stadium next Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

For the Lions it will be one last test before their lone bye week on the schedule, which leads into the toughest stretch of the season — at Michigan, then home against Minnesota and Ohio State.

Northwestern has played to formula in the first month of the season, which means that, yes, the Wildcats suffered their annual inexplicable September loss at home.

The lucky recipient this year? That would be Southern Illinois. The Salukis opened the schedule 0-2 against fellow FCS teams, losing 64-29 to Incarnate Word and 34-31 to Southeast Missouri. But they are 1-0 against the Big Ten after beating the Wildcats 31-24 in Evanston.

Long-time coach Pat Fitzgerald generally has Northwestern in better form by the time October rolls around.

It will be the first matchup between the teams in five years — Penn State won 31-7 in 2017 — and the Wildcats’ first trip to Happy Valley in eight. Fitzgerald handed Franklin his first loss as Lions coach after a 4-0 start in 2014, beating Penn State 29-6.