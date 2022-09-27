🔊 Listen to this

Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) returns an interception on Saturday. Wheatley has two picks and a forced fumble through four games.

Auburn has at least one future NFL running back on its roster. Central Michigan had last season’s national leader in rushing yards.

They still kept trying to test Penn State through the air.

Naturally score effects have led to more throws. And that’s just fine with the Nittany Lions, who head back into Big Ten play Saturday against Northwestern with one of the country’s deepest secondaries.

Through four games, the Lions have recorded 41 pass break-ups to lead the nation. No other team has more than 25.

Joey Porter Jr. leads the country with nine after setting school and Big Ten records with six in the opening win over Purdue. Fellow cornerback Kalen King has six while safety Keaton Ellis and corner Johnny Dixon each have five.

Safety Zakee Wheatley already has two interceptions and a forced fumble. Captain Ji’Ayir Brown won national player of the week honors after recording an interception and a strip sacks against Auburn. Corners Daequan Hardy and Marquis Wilson have also gotten credit from the coaches.

“Obviously everybody is talking about Joey Porter, and rightfully so,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “We should be. But you talk about Joey Porter, we’ve got a ton of respect for (King, Dixon and Wilson) as well. … That’s four guys that we’ve got a ton of respect for, and then Hardy (in the slot corner role). Hardy is a guy that’s quietly had a really good career, really since arriving on campus.

“That’s a room that we take a lot of confidence in, that we take a lot of pride in. I know (cornerbacks coach Terry Smith) has done a really good job of recruiting those guys and developing those guys, both on and off the field. So, it’s cool to see.”

Porter is the one with the most attention on him as a potential first-round pick. His measurables and pedigree as the son of former Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter help him stand out.

About the only thing he’s missing so far are interceptions, though he narrowly had a pick-six against both Purdue and Central Michigan.

“Some examples that we show the team and we show the defense are of really Joey just eliminating a guy in a play, that he’s not even an option for the quarterback,” Franklin said. “I think there’s a ton of value in that. Schematically, there’s a ton of value in that. There’s a ton of value in that as a defensive coordinator in maybe what you are able to do, maybe to stop the run, that if you didn’t have the confidence in the corners that maybe you were limited in.

“Those things, I think we’re a little bit different this year. We have size, speed and experience, where sometimes you may have a combination of those traits, but not all of them. It’s extremely valuable and we don’t take it for granted at all.”

Vilbert still out

Franklin went through the weekly coaches awards as usual, with running back Kaytron Allen (offense), King (defense) and punter Barney Amor getting player of the week nods.

One name that came up during the scout team awards was defensive end Smith Vilbert, who has yet to play this season after recording three sacks in the first half of the Outback Bowl in January.

Franklin has not elaborated on the status of Vilbert or fellow defensive lineman Coziah Izzard, who also has missed the first four games.

“Yeah, just not available,” Franklin said. “I’d like to sit down with Smith and make sure that me and him are on the same page. … Whether it’s injuries or whatever it may be, I don’t like to make announcements here publicly before we have spoken so we’re all on the same page.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for all the players in our program and I want to be respectful of their situations, whether it’s personal, whether it’s professional, whether it’s academic, whatever it may be. I want to be respectful of those things.

“I’m really proud that Smith Vilbert is a part of our program and I’ll leave it at that for right now.”

A run for Nelson

Penn State got a look at Lackawanna College product JB Nelson on Saturday as he served as the top backup at guard with the Lions holding out an ailing Hunter Nourzad.

“Yeah, bumps and bruises (for Nourzad), and we felt like if we could hold him out last week, then we’d be able to get him back this week,” Franklin said. “The good thing is JB came in and played really well. We were excited about how he practiced and we were excited about how he ended up playing in the game. We felt like (Nourzad) could have played, but it made a whole lot more sense for us and for him to try to hold him if we could, and then JB practiced and played so well that it was the right decision.

“We’ll see how this week goes. We’re hoping to have him back. If we don’t, then we feel confident that JB will be able to go in and do the job.”