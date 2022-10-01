🔊 Listen to this

Left tackle Peter Skoronski (77) is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country for coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, and Northwestern.

James Franklin already knew what the subject was going to be.

The Penn State coach was fielding questions from fans at his weekly radio show ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Except, like many people outside of the team, the questioner’s focus was on the next three games on the schedule.

At Michigan. Home against Minnesota. Home against Ohio State. Combined record through four weeks: 12-0.

Northwestern is 1-3 with home losses to FCS Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio).

Franklin joked to take the microphone away from the guy before he could finish.

”I’m psychotic about this,” Franklin said. “In the summer, we won’t even put the full schedule out from the football (social media) accounts. I won’t let them. I don’t want to talk about anything except (the next game).

“I drive everyone crazy about that.”

A psychology major from his days at East Stroudsburg, Franklin is deadset on making sure the Nittany Lions are focused on the Wildcats and not what’s on the horizon. He insisted it was the same way for last week’s game.

“Central Michigan, for us, wasn’t the Super Bowl. But it was damn close,” Franklin said. “And people say, ‘Well, what do you mean.’ If we lost the Central Michigan game, it’s going to be significant. So that’s how you better approach it every week.”

After the Lions endured some rough spots in a 33-14 win over the Chippewas — the game was tied 14-14 late in the first half — keeping emphasis on Northwestern shouldn’t be a problem.

The Wildcats boast a running back in Evan Hull who leads the country in total yards per game at 181.0. He leads the team in rushing yards (370), receiving yards (311) and receptions (29) while scoring four touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore moves extremely well for a 280-pounder and has the notice of NFL scouts. Adebawore checked in at No. 30 this year on national reporter Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks” list, highlighting the best athletes in the country.

THREE AND OUT

Spotlight on the left

Perhaps most notable for Northwestern is the left tackle. Junior Peter Skoronski is already projected as one of the top offensive line prospects for next spring’s draft, should he choose to come out.

“It’s funny because in some ways you don’t get to completely evaluate him because they chip a lot,” Franklin said. “They’ll use the tight ends and running backs to chip (pass-rushers). A lot of people do that when they feel like it’s a matchup problem. But they do it all the time.

“And even with him and I don’t know if he necessarily needs it all the time. But it’s just part of who they are and what they do. So sometimes it makes it difficult to evaluate him, but we know how talented he is. Got a ton of respect for him, and we know it’ll be a challenge on Saturday.”

Given how frequently Penn State rotates defensive linemen, several different players should get their shot at what could be their toughest matchup so far.

”I think our defensive ends are excited about it,” Franklin said. “Again, this is why you come to a place like Penn State, to compete and play against this type of talent week in and week out, for the most part.”

Penn State has 13 sacks through four games spread out among nine players, which Franklin attributes to the large rotation and the fact that Penn State has been playing with a lead for much of the season, leading to more passes by opponents.

“I think we’re doing some things scheme-wise, and I think (defensive line coach John Scott and grad assistant Deion Barnes) are doing some really good things from a fundamental standpoint. I think we can get better there with tackles for loss and sacks.

“That’s a big part of what (defensive coordinator Manny Diaz) wants the identity of this defense to be. And I see it getting closer to how we want it and how he wants it to look, which is turnovers, sacks, and tackles for loss.”

Quarterback watch

The week began with plenty of discussion over a seemingly innocuous social media post by Dani Dennis-Sutton.

On Monday, the true freshman defensive end posted a photo of classmate Drew Allar throwing with the caption “QB1.” Speculation took off from there.

But if starter Sean Clifford is actually banged up or otherwise unavailable for Saturday, the Lions have done a good job of hiding it. Clifford was going through drills during the brief period of practice available to media on Wednesday, and Franklin was asked afterward about the sixth-year senior’s durability this season.

“Yeah, I think he’s been good,” Franklin said Wednesday. “The way we’ve been able to get him out of almost every game, that’s valuable. It’s valuable. So far, so good. He’s in a really good position. Probably as good as he’s been at this point in the season. Knock on wood.”

Franklin has said they had hoped to get Allar in for a series as early as the second quarter against Ohio and Central Michigan, but shaky play in the second in those games scrapped those plans.

On Tuesday, he wouldn’t go into detail about the strategy for this week.

“We have not talked about our strategy about that this week yet,” Franklin said. “We always will do that as a coaching staff first and then talk to the players about what our approach would be before I would make any announcements in the public with the media.”

Northwestern is the lone team left in the Big Ten that Clifford has not played against. Penn State’s last game against the Wildcats was in 2017, when he was a true freshman headed for a redshirt.

“I think I recruited Sean back in the ’80s,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald joked. “He’s been there forever, man. I remember when he was (in high school). He’s had an unbelievable career. Just really impressed by him.”

Beer is here

A week after Penn State’s board of trustees approved beer sales at Beaver Stadium, fans will be able to buy a few cold ones during the game for the first time on Saturday.

Beer will be available to purchase throughout the concourse, except near the student section. Customers will be limited to two drinks (16-ounce cans) per transaction and sales will last until the end of the third quarter.

According to Penn State, Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Blue Moon and Michelob Ultra will be available for Saturday’s game, though the selection may change later in the season. Prices were not announced.