Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is 2-1 in his career against Michigan, with Saturday’s game the biggest yet in the series.

Sean Clifford could be forgiven if he still felt some lingering pain from last fall’s game against Michigan.

The Penn State quarterback was still recovering from a injury suffered earlier in the season, only to be sacked seven times by the Wolverines.

Clifford dropped back to throw 50 times in that game and had just 205 yards in a 21-17 loss at Beaver Stadium.

But Clifford does own two career wins over Michigan in his career. And Saturday will be the biggest game out of all of them as both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top 10 for the showdown in Ann Arbor.

“It’s games like this that you come to Penn State to play in,” Clifford said Tuesday.

The Ohio native will be grateful that the defensive ends who terrorized him last year — Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo — are gone, both drafted in the top 50 overall picks.

But the Wolverines haven’t fallen off on defense, racking up 22 sacks through six games, led by five from Mike Morris. Defensive tackle Mazi Smith is also one of the most disruptive big men in the sport.

“They look every part of one of the top defensive lines in the country,” Clifford said.

Coming away with a win will require Clifford to improve on a rough performance in the rain against Northwestern before the Nittany Lions’ bye week.

Penn State hasn’t been able to stretch the field much in the passing game this season, with nearly all of the offense’s explosive plays coming from Nick Singleton in the ground game.

“We lacked the explosive play in the run game last year. We’ve been able to get that back,” coach James Franklin said. “We were extremely explosive in the passing game (last) season, and we need a little bit more of that this Saturday.”

What the Lions haven’t shown through five games is a game-breaking receiver like Jahan Dotson.

”We think we have three guys, and possibly more, that have the ability to be (that),” Franklin at his weekly press conference. “But obviously we’ve got to get it done on Saturdays.”

Franklin was referring to usual starters Parker Washington, Mitchell Tinsley and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Lambert-Smith was injured early in the win over Northwestern two weeks ago and did not return, sporting a boot on his right foot after the game.

Franklin gave his boilerplate answer when talking about the status of banged-up players.

”We’re hopeful to have KeAndre for Saturday,” Franklin said. “We’ll see how that works out. It’s sometimes challenging. Even if I wanted to answer the question on a Tuesday, it’s still very early in the week.”

Harrison Wallace would likely be in line to start for Lambert-Smith if he can’t play.

RESTED UP

Outside of Lambert-Smith, the Lions have largely avoided significant injuries this season. Even still, getting a bye week before the midway point of the schedule was beneficial, according to Franklin.

“The timing of it is pretty good,” Franklin said. “We haven’t always had great timing of the bye weeks. This one has been pretty good for us.”

The Lions changed things up a bit with their bye week schedule, choosing to focus a bit more on Michigan specifically.

“One of the things we did this year that’s a little bit different is our third practice,” Franklin said. “We practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That Thursday practice in the past had been more of a … developmental standpoint. This year we did that, but we had everybody out there — all the players were able to get a headstart on Michigan.

“We did add an extra day of meetings and extra day of practice, although it was a jog-through, more from a mental perspective than anything.”

BEST WISHES

Michigan endured a scary moment last Saturday when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline against Indiana and had to be carted off the field and taken to a local hospital.

Hart has since returned to Michigan and said this week that his condition has improved. Franklin opened his weekly press conference with well-wishes for the former Wolverines standout.

“I’d like to lead with sending our thoughts and prayers to Mike Hart and his family,” Franklin said. “He’s Big Ten through-and-through as a player and a coach both at Indiana and Michigan.

“Obviously, you don’t ever like to see anything like that. We truly wish his family, Mike, as well as the running backs and players at the University of Michigan, our thoughts. Hopefully he’ll be healthy enough to be involved in the game on Saturday. I hope I get a chance to see him before the game. If not, wish him nothing but the best.”