The rematch between the super seniors remains very much in doubt.

Odds are that nothing will be officially announced about the status of Penn State’s Sean Clifford or Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan before Saturday’s game at Beaver Stadium.

Neither quarterback was able to finish their games last weekend because of injuries as the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers heading into Saturday night’s White Out game.

Clifford appeared to be favoring his shoulder when he went into the medical tent in the second half at Michigan and emerged without his shoulder pads, spending the rest of the game on the sideline.

Morgan exited a loss at Illinois in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head that sent him on a brief trip to the hospital for observation. He was able to fly home with the team after the game.

Both coaches said it’s too early to tell if their veteran quarterbacks will be able to play this week.

“Unless it’s a season-ending injury I typically don’t announce that,” Lions coach James Franklin said at his weekly press conference. “Also, it’s Tuesday. We haven’t even practiced yet, so it’s hard for me to give you guys an answer that helps you do your job at this stage. But, yeah, nothing is changed with the plan or the model at this stage.”

The exact nature of Clifford’s injury is unknown, making it harder to make a guess about his availability. Penn State typically makes a short portion of Wednesday’s practice open to media, which could provide some clues.

For Morgan, who was likely being evaluated for a concussion, it will come down to whether doctors clear him to play or not.

“He woke up Sunday and surprisingly felt really good, which is great,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Monday, adding that Morgan had not been ruled out for the Penn State game.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on Tuesday, Fleck said Morgan was doing “surprisingly better,” and was at practice earlier in the day. Fleck did not go into detail about if Morgan was participating as usual.

Clifford and Morgan are both sixth-year seniors using the extra season of eligibility provided to them by the NCAA because of the pandemic-hampered 2020 campaign.

They squared off the fall before that in Minnesota with Morgan and the Gophers delivering the upset, handing Clifford and the Lions their first loss of 2019 in November.

If Clifford can’t play this week, true freshman Drew Allar would be in line for his first career start. Minnesota could potentially turn to either redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis or fourth-year Cole Kramer.

“I like them both,” Fleck said. “Cole’s got a lot more experience, but when you look at Athan, he’s really talented. But what will he be able to process, bring all in and go out and execute?”

Both Clifford and Morgan are coming off one of the statistically worst performances of their careers last week. At Penn State, that has only amplified calls from fans and pundits to start Allar, who was a five-star recruit in the last cycle.

“I think, number one, that’s the wrong message. That’s the wrong signal,” Franklin said. “Sean has earned the right to be on the field. That doesn’t mean that Drew hasn’t done some good things. Would we love to get him an opportunity and continue to grow and develop him for his future? No doubt about it.

“… I think there are tons of examples, not only at Penn State, but across the country where you do everything you possibly can to win the next week. I think some of those approaches aren’t necessarily about winning this week, in my opinion.”

Nourzad ready if needed

Clifford isn’t the only starter whose status is in question for the Lions. Left guard Landon Tengwall suffered an undisclosed injury in warm-ups at Michigan and didn’t play.

“We’re hopeful,” Franklin said of Tengwall. “He was in getting treatment on Sunday, getting treatment on Monday and we’ll see kind of where he is at end of the week. He’s also a guy that’s played a lot of the football for us, so hopefully if we can get him some practice reps this week, then he has a chance to go.”

Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, who has gotten work at all three interior line positions when healthy himself, took Tengwall’s spot against the Wolverines. He would be in line to start again if Tengwall can’t play Saturday.

“The coaches really put an emphasis on (preparation), because at all times you’re one play away from going in there and playing,” Nourzad said. “I felt prepared when they told me what the deal was.

“In regards to how I played, I think it was a great learning experience for me. And then going back with the film on Sunday, there’s definitely things I have to work on this week.”