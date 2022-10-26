🔊 Listen to this

It’s now been four years and change since a gut-wrenching loss to Ohio State prompted James Franklin’s most animated press conference as Penn State coach.

“We’re comfortable with being great. That’s the issue,” Franklin said shortly after a 27-26 loss to the Buckeyes in 2018 at Beaver Stadium. “Every single little thing matters. … No one’s happy with it. I could say it’s a moral victory, a one-point loss to a higher-ranked team. No. It’s not good enough.

“I’m going to make sure everyone in the program, including myself, is uncomfortable. … Because that’s what it takes to go from a great team to an elite team.”

Since then, the Nittany Lions have made some brief appearances in the top 10 but are still looking for their first College Football Playoff appearance that could push them into that “elite” tier of programs.

Another such tipping point will come Saturday as the No. 13 Lions will host No. 2 Ohio State, needing a victory to stay alive in the race for the Big Ten title and for one of the four berths to the Playoff.

Outside of a lopsided loss during the 2020 pandemic season that featured no crowds, the Lions have played the Buckeyes tough. But they enter this game as two-touchdown underdogs.

So are are the Lions closer to that elite designation in Franklin’s mind?

“I think a lot of things have changed since then,” Franklin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference, citing optimism toward the university’s new leadership in President Neeli Bendapudi and athletic director Pat Kraft.

“That factors into all of this, there’s no doubt about it. I think there’s things within our program that you look at, whether it’s from a development standpoint, whether it’s a facility standpoint, whether it’s a nutrition standpoint, whether it’s recruiting. All the things that you talk about in terms of building a program, I think some areas, we have made significant progress in and others we still have work to do.

“I think in a lot of ways, we’ve taken some steps in the right direction but there’s still some areas that we need to get resolved. That’s why I voiced this over and over again, the excitement I have for the leadership that we have in those two positions, and that’s with total respect and appreciation for the past as well.”

DeLuca recognized

Franklin went out of his way to praise linebacker Dominic DeLuca on Saturday night after the Wyoming Area grad came up with the first block of his college career, getting a piece of a Minnesota punt early in the third quarter.

The accolades continued on Tuesday as DeLuca earned special teams player of the week honors from the coaching staff.

“Dom DeLuca’s blocked punt was a big play,” Franklin said.

It prevented Minnesota from pinning the Lions deep, and the offense proceeded to find the end zone just four plays later, triggering a second-half rout of the Golden Gophers.

The coaches also tabbed linbeacker Curtis Jacobs as defensive player of the week and quarterback Sean Clifford as offensive player of the week.

“Clifford was also the Big Ten offensive player of the week,” Franklin added before making a long, deliberate pause — ostensibly in response to criticism Clifford received from back-to-back rough outings against Northwestern and Michigan.

When asked later about that pause by a reporter on a video call, Franklin deadpanned, “I think that may have been your Wi-Fi.”

End of the line

Franklin declined to extend the now week-long back-and-forth with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh over the halftime protocols at the Big House.

Both teams head up the same tunnel to get to the locker rooms at Michigan Stadium, and there was an animated shouting match between the Lions and Wolverines heading in at halftime two weeks ago.

Last Tuesday, Franklin said he would like to see the Big Ten step in and put a policy in place at the stadium.

“All there has to be a two-minute or minute buffer in between the two teams,” Franklin said then. “This team is in before that team gets close or however we want to do it. But we’re not the first team that’s had issues like that. To me, under the current structure, we won’t be the last.

“To me, there is a really easy solution. We’ve got to do it. But for me, I want to get our team in the locker room. That’s my concern.”

Harbaugh was asked about that idea on Monday and pointed the finger at Franklin, referring to his missives as “whining.”

“It seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker rooms,’’ Harbaugh said. “And (Franklin) looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing.”

Asked if he had a reaction to that charge on Tuesday, Franklin responded, “No, I don’t. No, I don’t. No. Ohio State.”