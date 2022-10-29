🔊 Listen to this

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a catch in front of Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday in State College.

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington celebrates a catch during the secomd half of an NCAA football game against Ohio State on Saturday in State College.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) puts the game away with a late touchdown against Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

STATE COLLEGE — The latest wrecking ball to Penn State’s hopes in the Ohio State series checked in 6-foot-4, 270 pounds and went by the name J.T. Tuimoloau.

On Saturday, he might as well have been Lawrence Taylor. But even the great LT might have trouble matching this performance.

The Buckeyes’ 44-31 victory might be remembered for it’s frenetic, 45-point fourth quarter. Tuimoloau was the constant throughout.

A second-year defensive end out of Washington state, Tuimoloau was responsible for all four turnovers in the game, torturing the Nittany Lions and quarterback Sean Clifford early and late.

“The game starts and ends with the turnovers,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “You can’t give that type of team a short field that many times and be successful.

“We played our tail off, but we made too many critical mistakes.”

Tuimoloau finished with six tackles (three for loss), two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and the ultimate cherry on top — a pick-six in the final minutes.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that before,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said.

He hadn’t. According to research by Stathead, Tuimoloau is the only FBS player this century to accomplish all of that in a single game — even taking the touchdown out of the equation.

Tuimoloau ended the Lions’ first two drives of the day by batting a Clifford pass up in the air for a pick by teammate Zach Harrison, then made a diving grab of an attempted check-down pass for an interception of his own.

The biggest play, though, may have been his strip sack of Clifford with the Buckeyes up just 23-21 midway through the fourth. Tuimoloau knocked the ball loose on Clifford’s windup and recovered it himself at the Lions 24.

Ohio State was back in the end zone on the next play, and the Buckeyes yet again escaped an upset bid at Beaver Stadium.

Yes, Penn State actually led the game 21-16 with 9:26 left in the fourth when Kaytron Allen bullied his way into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from inside the 1.

Ohio State responded with four touchdowns in the final nine minutes, the last of which came when Tuimoloau snatched a Clifford quick toss out of the air and giddily marched into the end zone.

It was yet another gut punch delivered by the No. 2 Buckeyes to the No. 13 Lions, who have consistently played Ohio State tougher than any team in the Big Ten but fell to 1-8 in the series under Franklin.

Those eight losses include a double-overtime defeat in 2014 and the double-whammy in 2017 and 2018 that saw the Buckeyes erase two-score deficits in the fourth quarter in back-to-back matchups.

The latest edition of the rivalry had a weird aura to it throughout the day after a rare noon kickoff. Penn State’s defense came to play in the first half and the Lions turned a 10-0 deficit into a 14-13 halftime lead as Clifford connected with Parker Washington (11 catches, 179 yards) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for touchdowns.

When a bizarre sequence of plays and penalties culminated with the Lions converting two fourth downs to take that 21-16 lead, it felt like the Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) might be able to steal one from the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0), who entered as two-touchdown favorites.

Instead, the strangeness was just getting started.

Held in check all game, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson finally broke free for a 41-yard score that put the Bucks back in the lead for good.

Tuimoloau’s strip sack turned into a 24-yard touchdown from C.J. Stroud (26-for-33, 354 yards) to Cade Stover, as the tight end blasted through a pair of tackle attempts by a shell-shocked defense.

Even then, the game wasn’t over. Jake Pinegar’s 44-yard field goal pulled the Lions within 30-24 with 5:49 to play. But Stroud showed why he will almost certainly end up at the Heisman ceremony in December, delivering a perfect 42-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka to set up another Henderson touchdown a play before Tuimoloau’s pick-six.

By the end, Ohio State had scored two touchdowns 34 seconds apart before adding two more just 10 seconds apart.

That’s how fast Penn State’s hopes for a Big Ten title and a chance to contend for a College Football Playoff bid came crashing down.

The Lions will likely be favored in each of their final four games. And a 10-2 finish would put them firmly in the mix for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl, a turnaround from the 11-11 combined record from the last two seasons.

But it was tough to think about that on Saturday after another near-miss against the Buckeyes.

“Feeling the hurt, for sure,” said Clifford, a Cincinnati native who finishes his career 0-4 against Ohio State. “It’s tough. It really is. You put everything into this game. And when it doesn’t go your way, obviously, it’s extremely hard.”