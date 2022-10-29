🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — Soft-spoken by nature, Parker Washington made sure his play did all of the talking on Saturday.

A little nudge during the week from his quarterback didn’t hurt either.

Washington was the brightest spot for the Nittany Lions in their 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State. The third-year wide receiver turned in a career performance, getting things started with a terrific 58-yard catch-and-run for a score and finishing with 11 catches for 179 yards.

The showing brought to mind Jahan Dotson’s own eye-popping performance against the Buckeyes in 2020 that saw him catch three touchdowns.

Washington played as a true freshman in that game, and quarterback Sean Clifford said he thought Washington could have a similar impact this time around.

“I told him from the beginning of the game that I’m definitely going to give him shots,” Clifford said. “They’re a man (coverage) team, they like to play man. So we were going to get our chances.

“I told him, ‘Big players make big plays in big games — that’s you.’ He really took that to heart.”

With Penn State trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, Washington sparked the Lions with a nice grab in front of the home sideline. But the 5-foot-10 slot receiver wasn’t finished, simply bouncing off simultaneous hits from two Ohio State defenders and leaving them both on the ground while he spun free on the way to the end zone.

“I was just excited to make a play for the team,” Washington said. “It was a big moment after we had already faced some adversity early. Being able to strike back with a big play was exciting.”

And it might not have been one of his top five catches of the day. Washington went airborne multiple times, laying out parallel to the ground twice to make grabs. One landing was hard enough to knock the wind out of him and briefly send him to the sideline.

“He’s made plays really his entire career here,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “He’s a contested catch guy, he’s got the ability to make you miss, he’s a really good route runner and has been productive.

“He had some opportunities tonight to make some plays, he made those plays. Obviously, I got a ton of respect for Parker and the type of player that he is.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

• Penn State’s offensive line continues to deal with absences as Landon Tengwall missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. Hunter Nourzad again took his spot at left guard.

Caedan Wallace, who left last week’s game early with an apparent lower-body injury, did suit up on Saturday. But it was Bryce Effner making his first career start at right tackle while Wallace spent the day on the sideline.

• Three players who missed the Minnesota game — defensive end Chop Robinson, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and running back Keyvone Lee — were all dressed on Saturday.

Lee didn’t end up getting a carry as Kaytron Allen got his first career start and split time with Nick Singleton as usual.

Lambert-Smith, though, snagged his first touchdown since the season-opener at Purdue, giving Penn State the lead in the second quarter on a 23-yard strike from Sean Clifford.

CAPTAIN DeLUCA

For the second home game this season, Wyoming Area grad Dominic DeLuca was chosen as a game captain by the coaching staff.

Both times came after making significant plays on special teams the week before.

DeLuca got the nod for the home opener in September after making a pair of key tackles on kickoff returns by Purdue standout Charlie Jones.

This time, it was DeLuca getting a piece of a Minnesota punt last week to help spark a big second half. That performance earned him a spot as one of the four captains at midfield for the coin toss for a national spotlight game against Ohio State.

A redshirt freshman linebacker, DeLuca recorded two tackles vs. the Buckeyes.

UP NEXT

With the season’s most difficult stretch now in the rearview mirror, the Lions hit the road next week for a trip to Indiana.

TV networks opted to enact the six-day window for the game, which means the kickoff time and channel would not be announced until late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Penn State’s last trip to Bloomington ended in heartbreak by the narrowest of margins. Michael Penix’s dive for the pylon for the winning 2-point conversion in overtime opened the abbreviated 2020 season and sent the Lions into a month-long spiral.

But Penix has since transferred and the Hoosiers will enter the contest in the basement of the Big Ten East at 1-4 in league play and 3-5 overall.

Indiana will be well rested coming off its bye week, but that also meant an extra week to linger over a loss to Rutgers that ran the Hoosiers’ losing skid to five games.

Penn State coaches will remind their players that Indiana opened the season by knocking off Big Ten West leader Illinois 23-20 on the way to a 3-0 start. Since then, though, the Hoosiers have lost to Cincinnati, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland and Rutgers, allowing 173 points (34.6 ppg) during that stretch.

Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak entered the week second in the Big Ten with 2,099 passing yards but was also last in the conference with nine interceptions.