The balancing act for James Franklin and Penn State’s coaching staff is about to get that much tougher.

With the Nittany Lions now essentially knocked out of the running for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, they will have to consider the value of a strong finish against building for the future.

Naturally, the spot that will draw the most attention is at quarterback, where the Lions have five-star freshman Drew Allar waiting in the wings to take over for sixth-year senior Sean Clifford.

Not surprisingly, that was the most-discussed topic at Franklin’s weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s not a decision that I make on my own,” Franklin said when asked if Allar would get a longer look the rest of the way. “When there are big decisions like that, I want to make sure that I’m not too close to it.

“So we had a pretty good conversation with (offensive coordinator) Mike Yurcich, obviously. Talked to (defensive coordinator) Manny Diaz about it. Talked to (offensive analyst and former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt) about it. Talked to (offensive analyst and former Big Ten quarterback) Danny O’Brien. So, I talked to the guys that had either been a college or NFL head coach before and talked to a guy that played the position as well and got everybody’s thoughts.

“We’ll continue to evaluate it like we always do. I understand the question, I truly do, but it also comes off to me when I’ve got that question multiple times, as if this game is not really important.”

And there’s the big issue for Franklin and he tries to get the Lions ready for Saturday’s road game at Indiana.

Getting more experience for Allar should help the 2023 squad and beyond. But as a true freshman, he still doesn’t have command of the offense like Clifford would in his fourth season as a starter.

And while some fans and pundits might consider the season a wash now that the biggest goals are out of reach, that’s not how the coaches are looking at things.

“I guess that is where I struggle a little bit with, there is still a ton of football left to be played,” Franklin said. “And whoever is going to give us a chance to be 1-0 this week and have a chance to win a bunch of games this year, for all the guys in the locker room, that’s who we’re going to go with.”

Penn State debuted at No. 15 in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. And while the Lions’ chances of finishing in the top four are slim to none with two losses, they will very likely be favored in their four remaining games.

A 10-2 finish would put them in a good spot for an at-large bid into a New Year’s Six bowl game, which provides more exposure for the program and a nice boost after going 11-11 over the previous two seasons.

One scenario is that Clifford continues to start, but the coaches have more drives designated specifically for Allar to come in and work with the starters. Franklin said they had planned to get Allar in the game earlier against some opponents in September, but the offense would hit a lull in the second quarter, so the coaches held off on inserting Allar until the third.

“He’s got tremendous arm talent,” Franklin said. “Some guys that are big, strong-armed guys are not very accurate. He has shown to be accurate. He’s thrown from different launch points and angles.

“For a young kid, and I think Sean has been a big part of this, he’s doing a really good job of preparing.”

As for walking that tightrope between the present and the future, Franklin said it was a good question.

“I have a responsibility to the guys in the locker room, as well as the coaches, to give us the best chance to win as many games as we possibly can,” Franklin said. “… What you would like to do at the same time is getting better and building for your future. I hope that you can do those two things together. I don’t think they’re exclusive of one another.

“Obviously there are going to be a lot of factors that play into that that will allow you to maybe prepare for the future a little bit more. But I just think there is a balance between the two. … The plan is to be able to do both at the same time, which isn’t always perfect or ideal, but that’s what you’re trying to do.”

OL INJURIES

Regardless of who lines up at quarterback and how often on Saturday, the bigger concern may be who be is protecting them.

Emerging star left tackle Olu Fashanu left the Ohio State game on the final drive with an undisclosed injury and his status for this week is uncertain.

“Injuries, I don’t get into a whole lot of specifics and details,” Franklin said. “We’ll see how this week goes with him.”

Penn State’s offensive line has been hit with a rash of issues in the past few weeks. Left guard Landon Tengwall has missed three straight games after getting hurt in warm-ups at Michigan and was not dressed against Ohio State.

Right tackle Caedan Wallace was in uniform vs. the Buckeyes after suffering an apparent lower-body injury two weeks ago against Minnesota but did not play.

Hunter Nourzad has filled in at left guard and senior Bryce Effner got his first career start in place of Wallace on Saturday.

Fashanu would be one of the toughest players on the roster to replace because of his stellar play and the Lions’ relative lack of depth at tackle.

Jimmy Christ got some run at tackle, as has true freshman Drew Shelton, whom the Lions are hoping to keep to four games played to maintain his redshirt.

From the start of the season until now, Fashanu has one of the highest-rising stocks in the country. The third-year tackle is in his first year as a starter and is actually just 19 years old after graduating high school early.

But he has held his own against all competition this season, including last week against the Buckeyes. Scouts and agents have taken notice, as Fashanu is starting to get buzz as a potential first-round pick.

“Had a meeting with his mom and dad and Olu on Sunday, which was a very productive meeting,” Franklin said. “They’re awesome people.

“They seem to be handling it well, but it’s a lot. … Right now, their phone is ringing off the hook constantly. … It’s a lot, but I think they seem to be asking all the right questions and for the most part handling it well.”