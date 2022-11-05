🔊 Listen to this

Penn State may have preferred it when people weren’t asking about Olu Fashanu.

True, the third-year left tackle probably wasn’t getting his due credit for much of this season, his first as a starter.

But now questions are coming up because some outlets are touting him as a potential first-round pick and — less fortunately for the Nittany Lions — an injury suffered late in last week’s game may keep him out of Saturday’s game against Indiana.

These facts weren’t lost on James Franklin.

”To be honest with you, I don’t think I’ve got a question about Olu all year long until he started to be talked about as a first-round draft choice,” the Penn State coach said. “Why? He’s just doing this job. Most people only notice offensive linemen when they’re not doing their job. Now everybody wants to talk about him.”

Or they notice him when he’s replaced in a game, as he was on the final drive against Ohio State. Fashanu wasn’t spotted at practice in the short period open to media on Wednesday.

That’s potentially a bigger concern this week because right tackle Caedan Wallace has also been banged up. Wallace was hurt two weeks ago against Minnesota. He dressed for the Ohio State game but did not play.

Left guard Landon Tengwall has missed three straight games with an undisclosed injury.

“I don’t have anything specifically on Landon yet,” Franklin said about Tengwall’s status. “If (the injury is) season ending, I’ll usually express that to you. But I don’t have anything new on that.”

But while Penn State has had a pair of veterans in Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad and senior Bryce Effner to step in for Tengwall and Wallace, respectively, it would be tougher to replace Fashanu.

”I think the biggest thing is, he has unbelievable play strength,” Franklin said. “He’s strong in the weight room, but has got unbelievable play strength. He’s usually in great position. If he is out of position, he has the ability to get himself back into a winning position against a defensive end.

“But more than anything, it’s just about his consistency. You watch the tape and the guy has play after play after play of protecting the quarterback’s blind side and finishing blocks. And no drama.”

The Lions would have some real tinkering to do if there’s a point where both Wallace and Fashanu are off the field, as was briefly the case last week.

Penn State could go with Effner at left tackle and Jimmy Christ on the right side or also give a look to true freshman Drew Shelton on the left with Effner on the right.

Shelton can still appear in one more game and still preserve his redshirt.

“He’s a guy that, if we weren’t trying to save his redshirt, would have played a bunch already this year,” Franklin said of Shelton. “He’s done a really good job, is super smart, prepares extremely well. He’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s right around 300 pounds now. So he’s done a nice job.

“Obviously there’s a lot that will factor in with him come Saturday.”

THREE AND OUT

QB quandary

Franklin said this week that he had a talk with several members of his staff about how to handle the quarterback situation with Sean Clifford and Drew Allar down the stretch.

Still, it would be a pretty big surprise if Clifford weren’t starting as usual on Saturday. The Lions may go out of their way to get Allar some drives with the rest of the starters depending on how the game is going, but the offensive line situation may dictate that Clifford plays the majority of snaps.

Things are far more uncertain for the Hoosiers.

Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak has started every game for Indiana, but coach Tom Allen declined to say whether he would get the nod again with the Hoosiers on a five-game losing skid.

“You’ll have to wait until Saturday to see who our starting QB is going to be,” Allen said.

Complicating matters is that the only other person to throw a pass for Indiana this season is converted wide receiver Donaven McCulley on a trick play.

Veteran backup Jack Tuttle is available but has already announced his intention to transfer after the season. Third-stringer Dexter Williams has yet to play in college.

Bazelak has thrown for 2,099 yards and 12 touchdowns through eight games, but he ranks last in the Big Ten with nine interceptions.

“I guess we’ll have to see how it plays itself out when it comes to game day,” Allen said. “Every position is up for evaluation, and we’re just trying to find the best combination to give us a spark on offense and allow our guys to be able to move the football and score points.”

Carrying the load

Kaytron Allen got his first career start last week, and the true freshman running back didn’t look out of place against the powerful Buckeyes.

Allen picked up 76 yards on the ground and scored two total touchdowns — one on a fourth-and-goal carry in which he withstood a hit behind the line to score and another on a reception at the end of the game.

“I think he’s playing really well,” running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said. “He’s played more like a seasoned vet than a freshman. That’s kind of what I’ve been saying since the kid got here. He was prepared. I think (Allen’s high school stint at IMG Academy) helped a lot with the film room and stuff.

“I’m not surprised with the kid’s success. I’ve kind of been trying to hint at that to you guys since the summer that he’s a special player.”

Not to be lost in the shuffle is fellow rookie Nick Singleton, who continues to split carries evenly with Allen. The long-distance runs have been much harder to come by in Big Ten play, but Seider said just having Singleton show that breakaway ability has affected how defenses play against him.

With the only other scholarship running back left on the roster — Keyvone Lee — still battling an injury, the Lions need the two freshmen more than ever.

“The thing with both of these guys is they want to be great,” Seider said. “And they like hard coaching, and when I do it, they know I’m coming from the right place because it’s all about their development. They’re having a lot of success, but they’re not satisfied. They feel like they still can grow.

“We’ve had three 100-yard games between the two of them. But it ain’t good enough, and they know it ain’t good enough. So that’s the mindset for these guys. We ain’t close to hitting the ceiling yet.”

Weather woes?

There was a chance of heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday in Bloomington. But even if things stay dry, wind is going to be a serious issue for both teams.

With a wind advisory in effect from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Indiana Athletics sent out a release on Friday outlining tailgating restrictions because “winds are expected between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph” before and during the game.

“I wouldn’t say it necessarily determines our game plans or things like that, but it is something to be aware of,” Franklin said a night earlier on his weekly radio show. “If you look at the weather in Bloomington, you’ve got anything from one of the nicest days you can imagine in terms of this time of year. But there are also reports now of possible rain and wind that we’re gonna have to factor in.

“We’ve played in some of those games already this year, so we’ll be fine either way. But I wouldn’t say it necessarily dictates our game plan, but it’s something we need to be aware of.”