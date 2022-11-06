🔊 Listen to this

Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies reacts after sacking Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. Tuttle was injured on the play.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford hands off the ball to running back Kaytron Allen in the backfield during the first half of an NCAA football game against Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Four defenders had a shot at him. All four Hoosiers are still wondering how Kaytron Allen wound up in the end zone.

The Penn State freshman running back juked a defensive lineman in the backfield and stiff-armed a linebacker at the line of scrimmage. Allen pinballed off a defensive back from there and used his momentum to run over another at the goal line for the touchdown.

On a day where the Nittany Lions needed their ground game to take over, Allen did just that.

Despite playing much of the game without four regulars on the offensive line, Penn State controlled the trenches on both sides of the ball for a dominant 45-14 victory Saturday at Indiana.

With both sides dealing with a swirling wind, Allen finished with 158 total yards and three touchdowns while Penn State’s defense recorded 16 tackles for loss and six sacks to knock out the Hoosiers.

Fellow rookie Nick Singleton added a touchdown, giving both him and Allen eight apiece on the season. Both are now tied with Noah Cain for the school record for rushing scores by a true freshman.

Down to their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks in the second half, the Hoosiers finished with just 196 total yards.

The No. 15 Lions improved to 7-2 and 4-2 in Big Ten play, looking to ride a strong November to a possible at-large bid into a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Saturday was a good start to that march. Because while the Hoosiers entered on a five-game losing skid, there were some major concerns before kickoff for Penn State, which made the trip without left tackle Olu Fashanu and left guard Landon Tengwall, both of whom are injured.

Fashanu suffered an apparent lower-body injury late in last week’s loss to Ohio State. Tengwall has missed four straight games since being hurt during warm-ups at Michigan.

On top of that, right tackle Caedan Wallace suited up but did not play for the second straight week. And Tengwall’s replacement, Hunter Nourzad, went down on Saturday’s first play from scrimmage and spent most of the day on the sideline.

That left Penn State with a unit of true freshman Drew Shelton, Lackawanna College transfer JB Nelson, Juice Scruggs, Sal Wormley and Bryce Effner from left to right.

“I’m really, really proud of those guys — what they did and how they did it and the sacrifices they’re making for the team,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “I thought some of our veteran guys did a good job helping those guys get ready this week.”

The Lions are hoping to preserve redshirts for both Shelton and Nelson, but as Franklin acknowledged after the game, “I don’t know if we’re going to be able to based on certain positions and certain injuries.”

Even Wormley wasn’t able to finish, exiting midway through the third quarter. By then, Nourzad was able to return and slot back in at right guard.

“Sal, he’s banged up and bruised. But he battled today,” Franklin said. “Hunter, he’s banged up and bruised. But he battled today.”

The group not only held its own, it decisively outperformed Indiana’s front, which had no answers for Penn State’s pressure.

Things got downright ugly for the Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) in a second quarter in which they gained just 11 yards.

Then came the QB carousel.

Indiana was already without Connor Bazelak, who had started the first eight games of the season but was banged up and not in uniform on Saturday. Veteran backup Jack Tuttle gave the Hoosiers a spark on an early touchdown drive, but he didn’t last the first half, getting injured on a sack by defensive tackle Dvon Ellies.

With Tuttle’s throwing arm in a sling, Indiana first turned to true freshman Brendan Sorsby, who was taking his first college snaps. Sorsby went 3-for-6 for 8 yards and had his lone deep shot picked off by Kalen King.

Dexter Williams took over from there and threw two more interceptions that went to defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and slot corner Daequan Hardy.

On the other side, Sean Clifford finished just 16 yards shy of Trace McSorley’s school record for career passing yards. He will have a shot to become the first Penn State quarterback to top 10,000 through the air next week.

Rookie Drew Allar took over midway through the third quarter and went 9-for-12 for 75 yards and two scores. His highlight was a third-and-goal dart to Harrison Wallace on a play-action rollout for a touchdown — the first of Wallace’s career.

INFIRMARY REPORT

The offensive line wasn’t the only position to have issues on Saturday.

Curtis Jacobs and Tyler Elsdon, the two linebackers who have taken the most snaps this season for the Lions, were both shaken up in the first half and neither returned to action.

Redshirt freshman Kobe King took over at middle linebacker with true freshman Abdul Carter and Sutherland getting the most work.

DOM ON THE SPOT

Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca continued his string of important special teams plays for the Lions.

It was a play likely to get lost in the shuffle of a blowout win, but it came at a key moment as DeLuca alertly recovered a fumble by teammate Parker Washington on a second quarter punt return.

Penn State led just 14-7 at the time, and Washington’s miscue came in his own territory with seemingly nothing but red jerseys around him. But none of the Hoosiers got to the loose ball as DeLuca darted through traffic to pounce on it for a clean recovery.

The Lions took the ensuing drive down the field for another touchdown to take control of the game.

DeLuca also played a key role in a fourth-quarter takeaway. His blitz off the edge forced a high throw from Williams that sailed to Hardy for the interception.

UP NEXT

Penn State will be back home at Beaver Stadium against another team eager to escape the winds of the Midwest.

Maryland entered November with a 6-2 record — its best mark since joining the Big Ten — but the Terrapins’ talented offense was grounded by Wisconsin and the weather, losing 23-10 to the Badgers on Saturday at Camp Randall.

Networks enacted the six-day window for the Penn State-Maryland game, so a kickoff time and TV details weren’t available until late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.