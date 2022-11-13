🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — On an otherwise forgettable day in the rain, Sean Clifford joined a very small group in college football history.

Two quarters after becoming Penn State’s new career passing leader — surpassing Trace McSorley’s mark of 9,899 yards on the second drive of the game — Clifford became the seventh player in Big Ten history to hit the 10,000 yard mark through the air.

The Nittany Lions didn’t need Clifford to do much in a 30-0 shutout of Maryland. He went just 12-for-23 for 139 yards and a touchdown, missing on a few early deep shots that could have made the game even more lopsided.

As it is, Clifford now sits at 10,023 career yards in four years as a starter.

“I was told (about the marks before the game), but you know how it is — once you get on the field, that’s the last thought in your mind,” Clifford said. “… I didn’t really think about it until after the game. It was a cool day.”

McSorley, a backup for the Arizona Cardinals, was paying close attention to Saturday’s game and quickly acknowledged Clifford on social media for the milestone.

“Records were made to be broken,” McSorley wrote. “Congrats brotha!”

Clifford passed 10,000 in the third quarter on a 33-yard strike to tight end Theo Johnson.

While that list is topped by all-time great Drew Brees (11,792), the other names are remembered more for their longevity than their success.

Purdue also has No. 2 on the list in Curtis Painter (11,163), who started a handful of games in the NFL. Not many fans outside of Big Ten country, however, remember much about Minnesota’s Adam Weber (10,917) or Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson (10,731) and Brett Basanez (10,580).

Just ahead of Clifford is Hall-of-Famer Chuck Long (10,461) of Iowa.

Clifford said he took lessons from McSorley and Tommy Stevens, whom he shared the quarterbacks room with when he arrived. And he has tried to treat the underclassmen with him now the same way.

“Feels like forever ago, but at the same time, those guys always taught me humility, passion and being able to have love for everybody at the same time as being competitive,” Clifford said. “I just try to show that to the young guys.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

• One of Penn State’s top players was a surprise scratch on Saturday.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. had a long streak of starts end when he came out for warm-ups in street clothes. The highly regarded NFL prospect didn’t play against the Terps with Kalen King and Johnny Dixon getting the nod against a talented group of receivers.

Porter had started 22 straight games for the Lions and 30 of the last 31.

“Joey Porter was not available tonight, and that was a non-football injury situation that we were working through,” coach James Franklin said. “Hopefully we’ll have Joey back soon.”

• The biggest mystery coming into the game was the health of Penn State’s two most-used linebackers.

Versatile veteran Curtis Jacobs was testing himself at Beaver Stadium some three hours before kickoff, well before the full team’s arrival.

He and middle linebacker Tyler Elsdon both were injured in the first half last week against Indiana. But only Elsdon was back on the field against the Terps.

Jacobs was not in pads when warm-ups came around and he missed his first game of the season because of an undisclosed injury. True freshman Abdul Carter got the start in his place.

Elsdon was able to return to man the middle after missing much of last week.

• Penn State’s banged-up offensive line was able to start the same lineup as a week ago.

True freshman Drew Shelton did well enough to get another start at left tackle in place of Olu Fashanu, who missed his second straight game with an apparent lower-body injury.

Shelton played in his fourth game of the season, and one more appearance will use up a year of his eligibility.

Hunter Nourzad continues to start at left guard in place of Landon Tengwall, who recently underwent season-ending surgery. Juice Scruggs was in his usual spot at center and Sal Wormley, who wasn’t able to finish last week’s game, was at right guard.

Bryce Effner got his third straight start at right tackle. It’s been a curious situation with Caedan Wallace, who was hurt late in a win over Minnesota. Wallace has been able to suit up each of the last three weeks but he has not played a snap in any of them.

ANOTHER HONOR

Penn State has played six home games so far this season. Dominic DeLuca has been selected as a captain for three of them.

The Wyoming Area alum has earned the recognition from the coaches for his work on special teams. Last week at Indiana it was an alert recovery of a Parker Washington fumble on a punt return — Penn State led by just seven at the time — that stood out.

DeLuca also got the captain’s nod for the home opener against Ohio in September and the showdown with Ohio State last month.

With the Lions up big in the fourth quarter, both DeLuca and fellow Wyoming Valley Conference standout Robbie Dwyer (Wyoming Valley West/Wyoming Seminary) played together at linebacker.

They shared a tackle on back-to-back plays and DeLuca finished with four as the reserves preserved the shutout with the Terps in the red zone late.

UP NEXT

At 8-2, the Lions have a shot to return to a New Year’s Six bowl after a pair of disappointing seasons. First they’ll have to avoid a letdown against an improving but still limited Rutgers squad on the road.

Kickoff in Piscataway will be at either noon or 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

The Scarlet Knights have climbed out of the conference basement in this, the second stint for head coach Greg Schiano, even ending a long Big Ten home losing skid by knocking off Indiana last month.

Rutgers lost 27-21 at Michigan State on Saturday to fall to 4-6 overall and 1-6 in league play. The Knights will be playing for a bowl game, needing to beat Penn State and Maryland to become eligible.

The offense has seen some improvement after Schiano fired coordinator Sean Gleeson in October. This week’s loss actually saw the Knights outgain the Spartans 460-451.