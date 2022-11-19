🔊 Listen to this

Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) is expected to get more snaps again on Saturday as top corner Joey Porter Jr. recovers from appendicitis.

Ji’Ayir Brown might have stayed home in New Jersey. He could have played at a local college and taken his chances from there.

Instead, a decision to go the junior college route has paid off extremely well.

The pipeline from Lackawanna College to Penn State, where he has been one of the national leaders in takeaways the past two seasons, has Brown poised to become an NFL draft pick.

Not that the senior safety is eager for his time in Happy Valley to end just yet.

“I’m just going to try to enjoy these last two weeks, these last couple of games,” Brown said. “Appreciate every little detail about Beaver Stadium, every little detail about the team, about the facility, about the culture, just keep being appreciative of that stuff, seeing the stuff that I seen when I first came in, and just reminding myself how blessed I am to be here.”

The stretch run begins Saturday as Brown returns to the Garden State for the No. 11 Nittany Lions’ game at Rutgers.

He’ll have plenty of friends and family in attendance with Rutgers already announcing a sellout.

Brown has been thinking about his days back home lately, as the way Penn State has used him all around the defense reminds him of his playing career at Trenton Central.

“A lot of similar things I did in high school I’m doing now at Penn State,” Brown said. “I rushed off the edge back in high school, played a little linebacker, played safety. So it’s just coming full circle for me as far as from the football world, where all the positions and stuff that I’m playing now

“I played all these positions in high school and to go out in my last year at Penn State, getting able to do the same thing, it’s kind of amazing, man. I definitely appreciate it. And I’m enjoying every moment of it so far.”

Brown leads the Lions with 55 tackles and three interceptions. He has 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and three pass break-ups for good measure.

More than that, players and coaches have called him the top leader on the defense.

“I don’t think he’s getting enough attention,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “I don’t think enough people are talking about him when it comes to college football awards, when it comes to the NFL. His name should be all over the place. He’s playing his tail off. He makes his teammates better. He’s able to impact the game both in the run game and in the passing game. A very well-rounded football player.

“He’s been a phenomenal leader for us. Kid out of Trenton, New Jersey. Went to Lackawanna Junior College. Got up and did his share Friday night at the hotel with the team and just did a phenomenal job. He has always got a smile on his face. He is truly appreciative of this opportunity at Penn State.”

That much has been clear going back to last year. Brown was one of the few Lions veterans who turned down a jump to the NFL.

Nearly all of them opted out of playing in the Outback Bowl to end the season, but Brown stayed and led the way, coming up with two interceptions in the loss to Arkansas.

A year later, Brown is hoping to lead the Lions back to a double-digit win total and a New Year’s Six bowl game.

“It’s been a hell of a ride here at Penn State, and you never want to see it come to an end,” Brown said. “But nothing lasts forever. I’m just trying to slow time down as much as possible. I knew this moment was gonna come, I knew this time of year was gonna come. I just wanted to be ready for it as much as possible, and it’s been a blessing.

“It’s a bit of a bittersweet moment for me. But time moves on people, people move on. And my time is coming to an end.”

THREE AND OUT

Secondary stepping up

Brown’s play — and the entire secondary — will get heavier scrutiny as the Lions navigate the stretch run without top cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter missed last week’s game with what Franklin initially called a “non-football injury.” He expanded that description this week, revealing that Porter is recovering from appendicitis after some outlets erroneously reported that Porter was sitting for an off-field issue.

With Porter projected to be an early round draft pick in the spring, it raised the question of whether Porter had played his final game for the Lions. But Franklin said the Lions are “expecting him back” this season.

That return likely won’t come this week against Rutgers, leaving Kalen King and Johnny Dixon — who have split starts opposite Porter for much of the season — as the top options on the outside with Daequan Hardy serving as the slot corner as usual.

Coaches have praised Dixon as one of the team’s most improved players after needing some time to adjust following his transfer from South Carolina a year ago.

“Johnny has just been so much more consistent with his practice habits, with his demeanor, with his attention to detail and, at the end of the day, with his play and production,” Franklin said.

“… Johnny just continues to grow and gain confidence. He’s always been fiercely competitive. He’s just doing it on a much more consistent level day in and day out, which equates to more consistent Saturdays.”

Special teams spotlight

Somehow, Penn State managed to not have a punt blocked last week when Maryland’s Dante Trader looked to have a clean shot in on Barney Amor.

Problem was that Trader did exactly that, hitting Amor without getting a piece of the ball. A personal foul and a first down for the Lions, who turned it into a field goal.

If they give up a similar opportunity to Rutgers, odds are that the Knights won’t squander it.

Aggressive special teams work is a hallmark of Greg Schiano squads in both of his stints as Rutgers coach. The Knights have blocked five total kicks this year, good for third in the nation. Over 14 seasons under Schiano, Rutgers has blocked 67 kicks.

Penn State has cleaned up some early season issues on extra points after having a pair of them blocked. The Lions haven’t had a punt or field goal blocked in this, the first season under special teams coordinator Stacy Collins.

But they are very aware the Knights are capable of it.

“Max Melton is a player for them, and one of the areas on special teams where they’re a problem is blocking kicks,” Franklin said. “They have been blocking kicks for a long time there with Greg at Rutgers, and Max Melton is a big factor in that.”

Last season, this game featured two of the three finalists for the Ray Guy Award for the nation’s top punter in the Lions’ Jordan Stout and the Knights’ Adam Korsak.

Stout was an NFL draft pick, but Korsak is still with Rutgers a season after setting the NCAA record for net punting average.

“Their punter is, I think, one of the more impressive players that we’ve played this year, regardless of position,” Franklin said. “… He is a difference-maker and a problem.”

T-formation here to stay

Chances are the Lions won’t be able to top the success they had out of the T-formation last week against Maryland. But they’re going to try.

Penn State’s designated short-yardage jumbo set is a (very) old-school look that has the ability to hand off to either freshman standout Nick Singleton or Kaytron Allen.

Tight end Brenton Strange typically lines up as the middle man in that trio behind Sean Clifford, and on one occasion this year essentially picked up the quarterback and plowed him into the end zone.

Against the Terps, who had loaded up the line of scrimmage in response, it allowed Singleton to break free for two long touchdowns on fourth-and-1 plays with no defenders hanging back on the play.

“Defensively they have to defend runs to the right, runs to the left, runs in the middle,” Franklin said. “So wherever you show weaknesses, we have the ability to attack.

“Then you have to defend throws to the right, throws to the left, play-actions, keepers. And then we’ve also shown on film that we have the ability, because of our tight ends, to explode out of that and get an empty formation. So, it’s like anything, right? There’s enough complementary pieces and diversity that that makes it difficult.

“So it’s been a good package to us. We’re going to continue to use it and take a lot of pride in it.”