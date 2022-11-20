🔊 Listen to this

Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown returns a fumble for a touchdown past Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. Penn State won 55-10.

The week had not been going well for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions had to make the trip to Rutgers without top wide receiver Parker Washington. Not surprisingly, the offense looked downright ugly in Saturday’s first quarter as Penn State, a 20-point favorite, fell behind.

Three touchdowns from the defense and special teams later, things fell back into place.

Nick Singleton took a kickoff back 100 yards for a score while Kobe King and Ji’Ayir Brown each found the end zone on a fumble recovery to highlight the Lions’ most lopsided win of the season, a 55-10 shellacking of Rutgers.

It was the 100th career victory for Lions coach James Franklin, with 76 coming at Penn State and 24 at Vanderbilt. The No. 11 Lions (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) are still in the hunt for their fourth New Year’s Six bowl bid under Franklin.

Penn State scored 48 unanswered points after going down 10-7. In nine games against the Scarlet Knights since they joined the Big Ten, Penn State has held them to just 49 points total — and never more than 10 in a game.

But there was concern in the early going, as the Knights (4-7, 1-7) were wholly unconcerned with the Lions’ passing attack, allowing them to jam things up on the ground.

The Lions’ first six drives generated just 87 yards and ended with five punts and a Singleton fumble. But Penn State actually led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter thanks to Singleton’s first special teams score and King’s 14-yard stroll after picking up a loose ball following a reception in the flat.

“I must admit, the kickoff return was a thing of beauty,” Franklin said. “We’ve just invested so much time on special teams, so I was really happy for (first-year special teams coordinator Stacy Collins) and our players to have some success on that.”

Eventually, the offense joined in as the Lions’ talent took over. Sean Clifford tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Tyler Warren and ran one in himself from 14 yards out to make it 28-10 at the half.

Any glimmer of a competitive second half was snuffed out in the first minute when the Lions defense responded to a big Rutgers gain with a Curtis Jacobs strip-sack that Brown quickly picked up for an easy 70-yard runback for the score.

It was Brown’s second career touchdown following last season’s pick-six at Maryland. But this one came in his home state as the Trenton native had plenty of friends and family in attendance to see him.

On offense, Kaytron Allen took control from there, going for 117 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries.

Singleton ran for 62 yards as he and Allen became the first true freshman duo in Big Ten history to each rush for 700 yards in a season.

Everything was made trickier, though, by the absence of Washington. Franklin said he would address the wideout’s status at his Tuesday press conference.

“I want to make sure I’m clear with what’s going on, and I have not talked to Parker yet,” Franklin said. “So I’d like to be able to do that first and then I’ll make sure I answer the question Tuesday.

“… Not having him for this game, that’s a big loss. A good percentage of our passing game has gone through him.”

Without him, the Lions finished with just under 200 yards passing — 157 for Clifford, 42 for Drew Allar. The Lions used Harrison Wallace in three-wide sets along with Mitchell Tinsley and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

They also needed to replace Washington as the punt returner, a spot which was magnified because Rutgers boasts one of the country’s top punters in Adam Korsak. Tinsley took that spot and got through the game without issue.

After a relatively healthy first half of the season, things have gotten much tougher for the Lions, who have also dealt with injuries to their top offensive lineman, Olu Fashanu, and their top defensive back, Joey Porter Jr.

Fashanu missed his third straight game with an apparent lower-body injury. Porter missed his second while recovering from appendicitis.

With Fashanu out, true freshman Drew Shelton again started at left tackle. It was Shelton’s fifth game of the year, burning his redshirt and using up a year of his eligibility.

Penn State was able to get linebacker Curtis Jacobs back into the lineup on Saturday after the veteran missed most of the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

“Probably the thing I’m most proud of with the staff and the players … is that we’ve got a lot of moving parts,” said Franklin while noting that he doesn’t get into specifics on injuries. “The coaches have handled it the right way and not allowed it to become an excuse. The players have handled it the right way.

“I also think we’ve got some depth. We’ve got some young, talented players that have been able to step in and not allow that to become an issue for us. I’m proud of them.”

DOM ON THE SPOT

The weekly Dominic DeLuca update rolls on, as the former Wyoming Area star picked up his first career sack in the fourth quarter.

DeLuca chased down Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt from behind on a third-down play, getting just getting enough to trip him up for a 3-yard loss.

And though he did not officially receive credit for it on the stat sheet, DeLuca was involved in the play that gave Penn State the lead for good.

With the Lions trailing 10-7, DeLuca was the second man to hit tight end Johnny Langan, jarring the ball loose for King’s scoop-and-score. Cornerback Marquis Wilson submarined Langan and was given credit for the forced fumble.

UP NEXT

The Lions close out the regular season with their usual opponent as Michigan State comes to Beaver Stadium for senior day.

Kickoff time and TV details were not set to be announced until late Saturday night into early Sunday. TV networks typically put the Lions and Spartans in a 3:30 p.m. slot, as the Ohio State-Michigan game is always at noon.

Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) enters needing a win to become bowl-eligible after a stunning 39-31 double-overtime loss to a freefalling Indiana team on Saturday.

The Spartans led 24-7 and 31-14 but still lost to a Hoosiers team that came into East Lansing on a seven-game losing skid and was starting fourth-string quarterback Dexter Williams. Indiana completed just one pass in regulation.

Michigan State missed a chip-shot field goal at the end of regulation that would have won the game and had another kick blocked in the first overtime.