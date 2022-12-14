🔊 Listen to this

Once again, the top-rated senior at McDonogh School in Maryland is headed to Penn State.

This year, though, the pipeline had to be diverted from Illinois.

Edge rusher Mason Robinson publicly committed to Penn State on Tuesday, flipping to the Nittany Lions from Big Ten rival Northwestern.

“I am thankful for all the love from (Wildcats coach Pat) Fitzgerald and Northwestern, but I am officially decommitting from Northwestern University,” Robinson wrote on social media.

“I will be going back to where it all started, with (Lions coach James) Franklin and the Nittany Lions. I am committing to Penn State University.”

Robinson had been committed to the Wildcats since late May. But when the team lost its final 11 games of the season, Fitzgerald shook up his staff, which included firing defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil and defensive line coach Marty Long.

That opened the door for Penn State to get back involved with the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder, who projects as a defensive end for the Lions.

Robinson is a consensus three-star prospect across the recruiting industry who picked up increased interest after his senior season. Notre Dame recently offered a scholarship to give Robinson something to think about as he took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend.

The Lions were able to continue their success with prospects from McDonogh, a private school near Baltimore. In recent years, no school in the country has provided Penn State with more in terms of quality and quantity.

Penn State played four McDonogh grads on its defense this season, led by captain PJ Mustipher along with fellow defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, starting linebacker Curtis Jacobs and true freshman edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Robinson will make it five recruiting cycles out of the last six that the Lions have landed a player from McDonogh.

The pledge from Robinson made for a successful weekend for Penn State, who also got a commitment on Monday from another defensive lineman in Connecticut four-star Joseph Mupoyi.

Those additions up front give Penn State 21 recruits for their 2023 class, which can officially sign in two weeks on Dec. 21.

The Lions were on the verge of not signing any players out of Maryland this cycle, a rarity under Franklin, who has recruited the state for years and was at one point named the successor to Ralph Friedgen as head coach at Maryland.

Penn State briefly held a commitment from another potential pass rusher from the state in Neeo Avery, but he reopened his recruitment a few months later.

This cycle the Lions are instead getting their biggest boost from Virginia. They have five players from Virginia committed already and could end up signing six of the state’s top 10 prospects.