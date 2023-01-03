🔊 Listen to this

In January 2020, Dominic DeLuca was preparing for knee surgery and a long road to recovery.

In January 2023, the Wyoming Area grad and West Pittston native is a Rose Bowl champion and is set to be a scholarship linebacker at Penn State.

It’s exceedingly rare for a walk-on to earn a scholarship after just two seasons with the Nittany Lions. But then again, this is a player who tore an ACL in the first half of a state championship, then remained in the game to rally his team from a 14-0 deficit in the second.

Blue White Illustrated first reported that DeLuca was being put on scholarship.

A quarterback and safety at Wyoming Area who led the school to the 2019 PIAA Class 3A championship, DeLuca was shifted to linebacker after just a few weeks of winter workouts in 2021.

By this season, DeLuca was a vital part of Penn State’s special teams efforts, which led to the coaches naming him a captain for multiple games this past season. His highlight came in the White Out against Minnesota in October in which he got a piece of a punt that led to a touchdown and a second-half rout of the Golden Gophers.

“He’s really paid his dues and worked really hard,” Lions coach James Franklin said of DeLuca after that game. “A guy who missed, basically, his freshman year after winning a state championship with an injury, he’s done everything right since he’s gotten in the program.

“To see him make the play was awesome. I’m proud of him.”

DeLuca was most visible for his work on kick coverage, where he was frequently the first man down the field, consistently making the tackle when he arrived — as he did to open the second half in Monday’s Rose Bowl win.

For the season, DeLuca finished 10th on the team in tackles with 29 total. He had two tackles for loss and recorded his first career sack in November against Rutgers.

He was also credited with a pass break-up, two quarterback hurries and was frequently around the ball for important plays. DeLuca recovered a Penn State fumble on a punt return against Indiana when the game was still close in the first half. Against Rutgers, he and Marquis Wilson teamed up on a hit that caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Moving forward, it wouldn’t be a surprise for DeLuca to follow in the footsteps of fellow safety-turned-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, a multi-year captain for his work on special teams who earned several starts at linebacker.

DeLuca figures to be a mainstay on the two-deep in 2023. His usage at linebacker could increase greatly if veteran starter Curtis Jacobs opts to leave for the NFL. Jacobs’ recent comments hinted that he will return next season, but he has made no formal announcement.