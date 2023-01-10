🔊 Listen to this

Penn State finished the 2022 season with a top-10 ranking.

Thanks to the return of players like Curtis Jacobs, the Nittany Lions will likely remain there to start the 2023 campaign.

On Tuesday, the standout linebacker became the latest member of Penn State’s defense to announce he would stay in school for another year.

Jacobs delivered his news a la Michael Jordan returning to the NBA, with a social media post that said, “I’m back.”

Having just finished his third season with the Lions, this was Jacobs’ first opportunity to jump to the NFL. He still has two more seasons of eligibility remaining because of the extra year granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

Jacobs joins defensive end Adisa Isaac and defensive tackle Dvon Ellies as members of Penn State’s front seven to announce their return in recent days.

The biggest impact may come from Jacobs, who capped off a solid season with two sacks and five tackles in the Rose Bowl win over Utah. He finished the season with 52 tackles, 7.5 for loss, four sacks and figured in on three takeaways, including hauling in a pick-six off of a deflection at Michigan.

Jacobs played both outside linebacker spots during the season, opening the year as the starter at the Will position before playing more snaps at the Sam as the Lions were able to bring along impressive true freshman Abdul Carter.

Carter and Jacobs will get to team up again in 2023 with Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King also both set to return after splitting reps in the middle.

Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca, who recently earned a scholarship after just two years as a walk-on, figures to be in the two-deep and get more snaps on defense, stepping into the role occupied by the outgoing Jonathan Sutherland.

In all, Penn State is expected to return seven starters on a defense that had a strong season under new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

In addition to all three starting linebackers returning, the Lions will get back Isaac and Hakeem Beamon up front with Kalen King and Keaton Ellis in the secondary. Ellis hasn’t made an official announcement about next season but told reporters in Pasadena before the Rose Bowl he was leaning toward a return.

Penn State will, however, have to replace a trio of projected NFL draft picks in cornerback Joey Porter Jr., safety Ji’Ayir Brown and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher. Also leaving is defensive end Nick Tarburton, who split time with Chop Robinson opposite Isaac.

All of those players helped Penn State earn its fourth top-10 finish under coach James Franklin, all of which have come in the past seven years.

The final Associated Press poll was released overnight after Monday’s national title win by Georgia, with the Lions (11-2) checking in at No. 7. That ties the program’s highest finish under Franklin, equaling the 2016 Big Ten championship squad that went 11-3.

It also helps the Lions’ standing for 2023, as national outlets began releasing their first projections for next season on Tuesday. ESPN put Penn State at No. 6 in its “Way-Too-Early Top 25” rankings.

Of course even with that lofty standing, the Lions were still behind the only two teams that beat them in 2022 — Ohio State was picked No. 2 with Michigan at No. 3.

ON THE MOVE

While Jacobs will be back for next season, one of Penn State’s reserves at linebacker will not be.

Walk-on Cody Romano announced Tuesday he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate student. He will be looking for more playing time for his final year of eligibility after appearing in six games for the Lions this season.

BLUE-WHITE KICKOFF

Penn State had previously announced April 15 as the date for the 2023 Blue-White Game. On Tuesday, a time was set with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

More details will be announced at a later date. Admission is typically free, though there has been a charge for parking.