With the first transfer window closing soon, Penn State had one more player choose to explore his options.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Jamari Buddin announced Thursday he was entering his name in the transfer portal after playing parts of two seasons as a reserve for the Nittany Lions.

“Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote on social media. “I can’t thank (Lions coach James) Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.

“After reflecting on my time here at Penn State, it is in my best interest that I enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”

The Michigan native redshirted in 2021, appearing in four games. This past season, Buddin played in nine games and recorded eight tackles and recovered a fumble against Maryland.

Penn State is set to return five players from its two-deep at linebacker. The Lions also signed three blue-chippers at the position last month.

The Lions have added two scholarship players from the portal so far in punter Riley Thompson and cornerback Storm Duck. A third target, wideout Devin Carter, publicly committed to Penn State but opted to enroll at West Virginia.